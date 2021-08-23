fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.77
360.19
+ 1.04%
BTC/USD
+ 758.94
50081.41
+ 1.54%
DIA
+ 1.65
347.83
+ 0.47%
SPY
+ 3.39
436.47
+ 0.77%
TLT
+ 0.10
150.35
+ 0.07%
GLD
+ 0.11
166.50
+ 0.07%

Bitcoin, Ethereum Trade Mostly Flat, Dogecoin In The Red But Cardano And Dash Soar

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
August 22, 2021 10:08 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin, Ethereum Trade Mostly Flat, Dogecoin In The Red But Cardano And Dash Soar

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) saw minor gains as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 0.7% to $2.10 trillion.

What Happened: BTC rose 0.77% to $49,393.81 intraday, hovering just below the psychologically important $50,000 mark. For the week, the apex coin was up 3.82%.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

ETH traded mostly unchanged at $3,247.54 over 24 hours but was down 2.02% over a seven-day trailing period.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) fell 1.51% to $0.31 over 24 hours. The Shiba Inu-themed coin was down 6.68% over seven days.

Charles Hoskinson-created Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) shot up 12.83% to $2.78 over 24 hours. ADA was up 28.97% for the week.

BTC fork Dash (CRYPTO: DASH) traded 11.86% in the green at $265.63 over 24 hours. Over seven days, DASH was up 24.98%.

On Sunday night, Telcoin (CRYPTO: TEL) saw the highest 24 hours gain as it rose 30.72% to $0.0283. Over seven days TEL was up 40.23%.

TEL was up 30.03% and 30.83% against BTC and ETH respectively. Since the year began, TEL has skyrocketed 16,440.22%.

Other coins that saw gains in 24 hours included Nano (CRYPTO: NANO), Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX), and Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO: BAT).

Nano rose 20.01% to $7.46, AVAX gained 10.65% to $47.25, and BAT was up 8.69% to $0.86 in the period.

Why It Matters: As Bitcoin approaches the key $50,000 level, analysts are cautioning that the cryptocurrency faces resistance, but also point to the all-time highs that lie beyond.

See Also: Bitcoin's Rise Faces A 'Rare Confluence Of Technical Obstacles'

Veteran options trader John Wick pointed on Twitter that there were “supply front fears of $50k distribution.”

Twitter handle "Material Scientist" warned of a “modestly bearish” setup based on analysis of futures market activity.

Meanwhile, long-time gold bug Peter Schiff said over the weekend that if he could “go back in time” one of the things he would do differently is buy BTC.

Schiff still won’t buy BTC and described it as a “ground floor for an opportunity.”

“This is when the people who got in at the ground floor are getting out," said Schiff — adding he is not, “not gonna be somebody's exit strategy." 

Read Next: EXCLUSIVE: Why This Company Chose To Build A Supply Chain For Human Reproductive Material Over The Bitcoin Blockchain

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

BREAKING: Bitcoin Crosses $50,000 Mark After 3 Months

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) crossed the psychologically important $50,000 level on Sunday night. See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC) read more

EXCLUSIVE: Why This Company Chose To Build A Supply Chain For Human Reproductive Material Over The Bitcoin Blockchain

This company is utilizing Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) blockchain in helping keep track of unique and personal human biospecimens like sperm, eggs, embryos, tissues, and organs. read more

Here's How Much ETH Has Been Burned By EIP-1559

More than 70,000 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) coins have been burned or removed from the network’s circulation.  read more

EXCLUSIVE: Bodybuilder Nick Balazs Does Heavy Lifting For Dogecoin

Elon Musk might be the biggest advocate of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) in terms of corporate prestige and net worth, but an argument can be made that Nick Balazs is the biggest Dogecoin advocate in terms of muscularity. read more