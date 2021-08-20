fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.04
360.92
+ 0.84%
BTC/USD
+ 4035.05
48740.34
+ 9.03%
DIA
+ 1.70
347.78
+ 0.49%
SPY
+ 3.16
436.70
+ 0.72%
TLT
-0.23
150.68
-0.15%
GLD
+ 0.15
166.46
+ 0.09%

Peter Schiff Admits That He Regrets Not Buying Bitcoin

byAdrian Zmudzinski
August 20, 2021 1:04 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Peter Schiff Admits That He Regrets Not Buying Bitcoin

Famous long time Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) critic and gold proponent Peter Schiff admitted that he regrets not buying the world's first cryptocurrency.

What Happened: During a podcast episode published on Thursday, Schiff said that if he could "go back in time," one of the things that he would do differently would be buying Bitcoin. On the other hand, he said that if he, in fact, did buy Bitcoin, then he would have had no way to know when he would have decided to sell it.

Why It Matters: Despite regretting not buying into Bitcoin, Schiff stays true to his idea that Bitcoin has no future and that buying it because he regrets not buying it earlier would be a mistake.

He explained that what he is not going to do is buy Bitcoin now, feeling like it is a "ground floor for an opportunity," because "this is when the people who got in at the ground floor are getting out."

The gold proponent said that he is "not gonna be somebody's exit strategy" and "if you're gonna cash out, it's not with my money."

What Else: He also shared some advice for Bitcoin holders: "If you're in Bitcoin, the advice that I keep giving people [is] take your money out."

Previously, Schiff said that he would buy Bitcoin if its price went under $1 but on one particular occasion spoke less harshly of a digital currency. In late April, he suggested that Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is "eating Bitcoin" and that BTC has lost 97% of its value versus DOGE, concluding that "the market has spoken" in deciding the superior option.

Price Action: Bitcoin was trading at $48,665, gaining 6.74% over the last 24 hours, while Dogecoin grew by 7.84% and stood at $0.3264.

Read next: Ethereum Will Continue To Beat Bitcoin In 2021, Says deVere Group CEO

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Commodities Markets

Related Articles

World's Biggest Asset Manager BlackRock Bought $383M Of Crypto Mining Stocks

BlackRock Inc. (NYSE: BLK), the world's top asset manager, which controls an astonishing $9 trillion, invested in two publicly traded cryptocurrenc read more

FootLocker, Deere Become Latest Major Companies To Impress With Earnings Results

We’re on track for a losing week, though stocks continue to show resilience.  read more

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise But Cardano's Rise Eclipses Gains Of Major Cryptos

Major cryptocurrencies traded higher in the late hours of Thursday, as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 6.62% to $2.03 trillion. read more

WWE Launches New NFTs, And 'It's John Cena'

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc (NYSE: WWE) plans to launch non-fungible tokens dedicated to its superstar wrestler John Cena. read more