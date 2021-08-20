fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.49
360.48
+ 0.96%
BTC/USD
+ 3882.42
48587.71
+ 8.68%
DIA
+ 1.47
348.01
+ 0.42%

Why Ethereum Classic Is Ready To Break Out Any Day Now

byTyler Bundy
August 20, 2021 2:48 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Ethereum Classic Is Ready To Break Out Any Day Now

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETH) is trading higher Friday, as it is moving higher with other popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

All but five of the 76 tradable assets on Coinbase Global Inc.’s (NASDAQ:COIN) platform are trading higher Friday. 

Ethereum Classic was up 2.51% at $67.48 at last check.

See Also: How to Buy Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic Daily Chart Analysis

  • Ethereum Classic looks to be forming a cup pattern (orange) inside of a sideways channel. The price is now starting to approach a previous resistance level.
  • The crypto trades above both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating recent sentiment has been bullish.
  • These moving averages may both hold as an area of support in the future.
  • The $80 level has held as resistance multiple times in the past and may act as resistance again as the price nears the level. The cup may hold as support as the stock continues its upward push.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) also has been moving higher and now sits at 63. This shows that there has been more buying pressure in the stock than selling pressure.

etcdaily8-20-21.png

What’s Next For Ethereum Classic?

Bullish traders are looking to see Ethereum Classic continue to move higher above the cup pattern. Bulls are looking to see the price cross above resistance and be able to hold above the $80 level.

Bearish traders would like to see Ethereum Classic fall below the cup pattern and head back toward $40 support. Eventually bears would like to see the price fall below the $40 support and hold as a resistance level. This could cause a further downward push. 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Buckle Up Because Ethereum Classic Is Heating Up Again

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) is trading higher Wednesday, moving higher with the rest of the crypto market. Ninety-six percent of the tradable assets on the Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) app traded higher as the crypto market has been heating up. read more

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Moving Today

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) and Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: read more

Coinbase Prepares For Crypto Winter With $4B War Chest Of Cash Reserves

What Happened: Major U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) has stockpiled $4 billion in cash in preparation for a period of extended business risks. read more

Jim Cramer Takes Bullish Stance On Crypto: 'You Can't Fight It'

Minneapolis Federal Reserve president Neel Kashkari took a bearish stance on crypto Tuesday when he said cryptocurrency is mainly fraud, hype, noise and confusion. Jim Cramer expressed an opposing view Wednesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." read more