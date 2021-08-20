fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
363.96
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 2281.30
46986.59
+ 5.1%
DIA
+ 0.02
349.46
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.05
439.81
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
150.45
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.01
166.60
+ 0.01%

Why Is Dogecoin Shooting Up Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
August 20, 2021 7:04 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is Dogecoin Shooting Up Today?

Dogecoin traded 6.85% higher at $0.3194 over 24 hours in the early hours of Friday.

What’s Moving? The meme-themed cryptocurrency was up 13.7% over a seven-day trailing period at press time.

Against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), DOGE traded 0.84% higer and 0.45% lower, respectively.

Since the year began, DOGE has shot up 5,517.8%.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? DOGE followed larger cryptocurrencies into the green at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 6.35% to $2.03 trillion.

The Shiba Inu themed cryptocurrency was among the most mentioned coins on Twitter Inc’s (NYSE:TWTR) social media platform at press time, as per data from Cointrendz.

On Wednesday, Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD), an online brokerage popular with retail investors, released its second-quarter results and disclosed that its revenue from cryptocurrencies shot up to $233 million from the $5 million figure recorded a year earlier. 

Significantly, 62% of the cryptocurrency-based revenue arose from DOGE in the quarter, compared to 34% in the preceding quarter.

Television host Jim Cramer expressed surprise at the DOGE revenue figures of Robinhood and said, “When you peel back the onion of Robinhood it seems like it's a Dogecoin gateway."

Read Next: Dogecoin Fans Reach Walmart With Puppy Eyes, Calling For Adoption

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Get $50 when you trade crypto!

Limited time offer: buy $500 worth of crypto and get a bonus $50! Build a diversified portfolio with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other popular coins — or simply copy eToro’s top crypto traders!

claim now

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Dogecoin Alone Accounted For 62% Of Crypto Revenue For Robinhood In Q2

Online brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) said that meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) accounted for 62% of its cryptocurrency transaction-based revenue in the second quarter. read more

What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 3% higher at $0.3017 in the early hours of Thursday. What’s Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed coin gained 10.09% in a seven-day trailing period.  read more

Why Is Robinhood Delaying Rollout Of A Dogecoin Wallet? YouTuber Matt Wallace Has A Theory

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) may be waiting until the beginning of 2022 to roll out cryptocurrency wallets that would allow users to withdraw and deposit coins such as Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) the YouTuber Matt Wallace has claimed. read more

Dogecoin Upgrade To Lower Transaction Fees Sees Delay

A planned upgrade for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) to lower its transaction fees will see some delay, according to the meme cryptocurrency’s co-creator Billy Markus. read more