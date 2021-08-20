Why Is Dogecoin Shooting Up Today?

Dogecoin traded 6.85% higher at $0.3194 over 24 hours in the early hours of Friday.

What’s Moving? The meme-themed cryptocurrency was up 13.7% over a seven-day trailing period at press time.

Against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), DOGE traded 0.84% higer and 0.45% lower, respectively.

Since the year began, DOGE has shot up 5,517.8%.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? DOGE followed larger cryptocurrencies into the green at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 6.35% to $2.03 trillion.

The Shiba Inu themed cryptocurrency was among the most mentioned coins on Twitter Inc’s (NYSE:TWTR) social media platform at press time, as per data from Cointrendz.

On Wednesday, Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD), an online brokerage popular with retail investors, released its second-quarter results and disclosed that its revenue from cryptocurrencies shot up to $233 million from the $5 million figure recorded a year earlier.

Significantly, 62% of the cryptocurrency-based revenue arose from DOGE in the quarter, compared to 34% in the preceding quarter.

Television host Jim Cramer expressed surprise at the DOGE revenue figures of Robinhood and said, “When you peel back the onion of Robinhood it seems like it's a Dogecoin gateway."

Read Next: Dogecoin Fans Reach Walmart With Puppy Eyes, Calling For Adoption