fbpx

QQQ
-4.04
373.02
-1.09%
DIA
-3.73
360.30
-1.05%
SPY
-4.18
451.15
-0.94%
TLT
+ 0.20
148.71
+ 0.13%
GLD
-0.32
167.54
-0.19%

Why Cleanspark Shares Are Trading Lower Today

byAdam Eckert
August 17, 2021 1:20 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) is trading lower Tuesday after the company announced worse-than-expected financial results. 

Cleanspark reported a quarterly earnings loss of 38 cents per share, which came in below the estimate for earnings of 7 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $11.92 million, which came in below the estimate of $15.2 million. 

Cleanspark produced more than 191 Bitcoins (CRYPTO: BTC) in the quarter and has produced an aggregate of 598 Bitcoins since acquiring its mining operations in December.

The company said it had working capital of $39.9 million at the end of the quarter, which was up from $2.9 million year over year.

Cleanspark offers software and intelligent controls for microgrid and distributed energy resource management systems and design services. The company also focuses on clean Bitcoin mining.

Price Action: Cleanspark has traded as high as $42.60 and as low as $6.92 over a 52-week period.

At last check Tuesday, the stock was down 22.10% at $10.69.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Get $50 when you trade crypto!

Limited time offer: buy $500 worth of crypto and get a bonus $50! Build a diversified portfolio with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other popular coins — or simply copy eToro’s top crypto traders!

claim now

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Earnings News Small Cap Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

UPDATE: CleanSpark Is Currently Producing ~6 Bitcoin/Day

CleanSpark Reports Its Bitcoin Mining Unit Now Has 7.5K+ Latest Generation Mining Units Deployed With Hashrate Capacity 740+ PH/s

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) (the "Company" or "CleanSpark"), a clean Bitcoin mining and a diversified software and services company, today announced updates to a number of strategic read more

There Isn't A Bitcoin ETF Yet, But This New Crypto Mining ETF Offers An Alternative

Investors are still waiting on a Bitcoin (CYRPTO: BTC) ETF, but may have an alternative with a new actively managed clean energy crypto mining ETF launched this week. read more

CleanSpark Announces Agreement With Coinmint, Pursuant To Which Co. Expects To Deploy 25 MW Of its Bitmain S19 Pro Miners At A Coinmint Location; Financial Details Not Disclosed