fbpx

QQQ
-0.64
369.46
-0.17%
DIA
+ 0.64
354.75
+ 0.18%
SPY
+ 0.39
445.53
+ 0.09%
TLT
+ 0.40
148.15
+ 0.27%
GLD
+ 0.86
165.53
+ 0.52%

Chainalysis Report: 37 Billion Dogecoin Is Owned By Only 31 Investors

bySamyuktha Sriram
August 16, 2021 1:59 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Chainalysis Report: 37 Billion Dogecoin Is Owned By Only 31 Investors

What Happened: On-chain analysis from blockchain data firm Chainalysis revealed that newer Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) investors had increased their skin in the game.

In a recent market intel report, Chainalysis’s Chief Economist Philip Gradwell said Dogecoin is currently being adopted by new investors at a level not seen since the late-2017 bull market.

Between July 2020 and August 2021, new Dogecoin holders increased their share of supply from 9% to 25%, while those who held the meme-based cryptocurrency for a longer period reduced their holdings.

“Investors acquiring Doge in the last six months now hold 25% of the supply, while investors who have held for more than two years decreased their share of supply from 30% in July 2020 to 20% today,” read the report.

Why It Matters: Chainalysis attributed the coin’s surge in popularity this year to TikTok trends, the Reddit community, and attention from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.

“Currently there are 4 million on-chain holders of Doge. But most of the supply is held by a small number of wealthy entities,” stated Gradwell.

He highlighted that 106 billion DOGE, or 82% of its supply, is held by 535 entities that hold more than 10 million DOGE each.

Further breaking down the market participants that hold 10 million DOGE each, Gradwell revealed that 37 billion DOGE is owned by just 31 investors that have held their Doge for between 6 months and 2 years.

“That is over 1 billion Doge each on average,” he said.

“Major Doge exchanges, such as Robinhood, do not currently allow withdrawals, and retail customers, in general, do not frequently make on-chain withdrawals from exchanges. So either the vast majority of Doge is locked in exchanges and traded by retail, or it is concentrated in the hands of a small number of now-wealthy individuals.”

Price Action: At press time, Dogecoin was trading at $0.3366 after gaining 9.49% over the past 24-hours and 32% over the past seven days.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Get $50 when you trade crypto!

Limited time offer: buy $500 worth of crypto and get a bonus $50! Build a diversified portfolio with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other popular coins — or simply copy eToro’s top crypto traders!

claim now

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas

Related Articles

If You Had $5,000, Would You Put It On Dogecoin Or Ethereum Right Now?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 2,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: read more

Doge Price Skyrockets Over 10% After Mark Cuban's Tweet And Elon Musk's Confirmation

Over the past 24 hours, Dogecoin's (CRYPTO: DOGE) price rose 10.3% to $0.33. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 30.0% gain, moving from $0.25 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $0.73. read more

Why Is Dogecoin Shooting Higher Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 14% higher over 24 hours at $0.3376 early Monday. What’s Moving? DOGE has spiked 40.04% over a seven-day period at press time.  read more

How Dogecoin Could Reach $1, According To Matt Wallace

Matt Wallace is as close as you can get to a "Dogecoin expert." On his YouTube channel Final Stand, Wallace covers everything under the moon when it comes to Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). read more