IoTex Crypto Surges 546% In A Week As Coinbase, Binance News Fuel Rally

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
August 12, 2021 1:20 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
IoTex Crypto Surges 546% In A Week As Coinbase, Binance News Fuel Rally

IoTex (CRYPTO: IOTX) skyrocketed nearly 129% in 24 hours leading to press time on Wednesday.

What’s Moving? The token of a project that aims to create an ecosystem in which people and machines can interact with trust and free will has soared 546.05% over a seven-day period.

Over 24 hours, IOTX traded 128.69% higher at $0.1432. The token has appreciated 2,058.16% on a year-to-date basis. 

Against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), IOTX rose 80.56% and 78.67% respectively over 24 hours.

IOTX reached its all-time high of $0.148 on Wednesday.

See Also: How To Buy Ethereum (ETH)

Why Is It Moving? On Wednesday, Coinbase Global Inc’s (NASDAQ:COIN) Pro trading platform announced that order books were in full-trading modes for a number of IOTX trading pairs including IOTX-USD and IOTX-EUR.

IOTX said the same day that Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency trading platforms, will launch IOTX perpetual contracts with up to 25x leverage on Aug. 12. 

Coinbase listing for IOTX comes at a time when the project announced over 600% of growth in wallets and network activity in July.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Shrug Off Inflation Numbers, Infrastructure Bill; XRP Surges 16%

