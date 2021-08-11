fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.46
366.38
+ 0.13%
DIA
+ 2.08
350.65
+ 0.59%
SPY
+ 1.10
441.58
+ 0.25%
TLT
-0.44
147.01
-0.3%
GLD
+ 1.05
160.72
+ 0.65%

TAOP Forges MoU With Dennver Group To Purchase Ethereum Mining Machines

byAnusuya Lahiri
August 11, 2021 9:48 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
TAOP Forges MoU With Dennver Group To Purchase Ethereum Mining Machines
  • Blockchain technology provider Taoping Inc (NASDAQ:TAOPinked a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dennver Group Holdings Limited to purchase Ethereum mining machines with a total hash rate of 500 GH/s.
  • The companies will set the purchase price of the Ethereum mining machines in cash and restricted shares of TAOP after the due diligence. 
  • TAOP aims to keep increasing operational hash rate and seize the significant opportunities in blockchain technology, TAOP Chair and CEO Jianghuai Lin said.
  • Taoping held $0.9 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31.
  • Price Action: TAOP shares traded higher by 5.37% at $3.53 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Penny Stocks Markets Tech

Related Articles

Taoping Reports Deal With Dennver Group Holdings To Purchase Ethereum Mining Machines With Total Hast Rate Of 500 GH/s, No Terms Disclosed

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP, the &ldquo, Company&rdquo, or &ldquo, TAOP&rdquo, )), a provider of blockchain technology and smart cloud services, today announces that it has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding read more

UPDATE: Watching More Non-Fungible Token Names As Volatility Enters Space

Watching Non-Fungible Token Plays, Seeing Increased Volume In Sector

List Of Stocks Being Shared As Non-Fungible Token Plays With 1. Confirmed Exposure, 2. Confirmed To Not Have Exposure, 3. Unconfirmed Exposure

Confirmed Exposure: Hall Of Fame Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) - Co. announced partnership with Dolphin Entertainment to launch NFT’s related to sports. Liquid Media (NASDAQ:YVR) - Co. read more