Why Is Shiba Inu Soaring This Week?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
August 10, 2021 3:42 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) soared nearly 21% for the week leading up to press time.

What’s Moving? The self-labeled Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) killer traded 21.01% higher over a seven-day trailing period.

Against larger cryptocurrencies — Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) — SHIB traded 0.97% and 1.45% lower respectively.

Over a 24 hour window, SHIB was up 4% at $0.0000076.

Why Is It Moving? Recently, the decentralized meme token announced that its developers would be initiating a coin burn. A coin burn is a process through which tokens are removed from circulation thus decreasing the available supply.

Shiba Inu got listed on popular retail broker eToro's platform late last month.

Notably, in May, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin burned 410 trillion SHIB and donated trillions more for COVID-19 relief after coming into posession of 505 trillion SHIB involuntarily.

In the same month, SHIB had touched an all-time high of $0.0000388, but as of press time trades 80.51% below those levels.

At press time, SHIB was among the most mentioned cryptocurrencies on Twitter Inc’s (NASDAQ:TWTR) social media platform.

SHIB Is trading higher amid a broader resurgence in cryptocurrencies, as well as meme tokens, with DOGE up 26.15% for the week. 

Over 24 hours the veteran Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency rose 4.69% to $0.25.

