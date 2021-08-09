fbpx

Ads In Space? Elon Musk's Latest SpaceX Venture Would Make Don Draper Jealous

byPhil Hall
August 9, 2021 3:12 pm
Ads In Space? Elon Musk's Latest SpaceX Venture Would Make Don Draper Jealous

Elon Musk’s latest mayhem will involve opening outer space to advertising from companies based on Earth.

Have Rocket, Will Travel: Musk’s SpaceX is partnering with the Calgary-headquartered Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC) on this new endeavor.

GEC will create a new satellite called CubeSat that will be sent into orbit on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, and one side of the satellite will include a display screen that will promote advertising, logos and artwork.

In an interview with Business Insider, GEC CEO Samuel Reid said potential advertisers will be able to pay for a spot on this marketing vehicle with cryptocurrency — although Musk’s to-the-moon favorite Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) will not be among the initial payment options.

As for the audience watching these advertisements, Reid added a selfie-stick will be attached to the side of the CubeSat and film the display screen, with the footage being livestreamed on either YouTube or Twitch. The CubeSat is being prepared for an early 2022 launch.

Related Link: What's Causing Spirit Airlines' Massive Flight Cancellations?

Space Is The Place: Reid speculated that potential advertisers could use this new advertising frontier to make personalized statements or elbow their competition aside while being the first advertiser in outer space.

“Maybe Coca-Cola and Pepsi will fight over their logo and reclaim over each other,” he said, adding that he was hoping to “democratize access to space and allow for decentralized participation.”

Reid didn't want CubeSat to turn into the intergalactic version of Screw magazine, adding, “Hopefully, people don't waste money on something inappropriate, insulting or offensive.”

As for his coordination with Musk on this project, Reid admitted he has yet to meet or speak with Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) self-crowned “technoking,” but hopes to converse with him at some point in the near future.

