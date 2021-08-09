fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.28
367.77
+ 0.08%
DIA
-0.55
352.64
-0.16%
SPY
-0.33
442.82
-0.07%
TLT
-0.31
148.09
-0.21%
GLD
-2.89
167.53
-1.76%

Audi Launches NFTs on xNFT Blockchain, Token Price Plummets 32% Following News

byAdrian Zmudzinski
August 9, 2021 11:55 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Audi Launches NFTs on xNFT Blockchain, Token Price Plummets 32% Following News

Major automaker Audi AG (OTC: AUDVF) announced that it will launch its own nonfungible tokens (NFTs) through a partnership with xNFT Protocol (CRYPTO: XNFT).

What Happened: According to a Sunday post by the official Audi account on the Chinese-language social media platform Weibo, Audi is set to launch its NFTs on Tuesday.

Audi's announcement was accompanied by a 15-second teaser video with inspirational-type text in Chinese. The official Twitter profile of xNFT protocol also shared that "Audi will mint its limited NFTs on" its platform.

xNFT Protocol is an NFT aggregator that has strategic partnerships with Dark Horse, Digicenter, Larva, and the EU-China Science and Technology Committee.

The project also raised funding from Huobi Labs, Fundamental Ventures, and Continue Capital, as well as other investors.

What It Means: NFTs are tokens hosted on blockchains that are best suited to be digital representations of unique items of physical assets thanks to their non-fungibility — meaning that each token is unique and identifiable separately from any other.

This property sets NFTs apart from cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ether (CRYPTO: ETH), which aim to be fungible in order to maintain each token's value exactly the same.

While NFTs enjoyed a great deal of attention and saw their prices skyrocket over the last year, not everybody is convinced that they are a great investment.

In fact, Fred Ehrsam — the co-founder of United States cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) — believes that 99% of all NFTs will be essentially worthless in five years.

Price Action: xNFT Protocol (CRYPTO: XNFT) token lost over 30% in price following the news and is currently trading at $0.4398.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Entrepreneurship Global Markets Tech General

Related Articles

Bitcoin Breaks Bear's Hopes, Busts Through Resistance: What's Next?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) broke up from a bull flag on Aug. 4 and has continued to climb. On Monday the apex cryptocurrency broke through heavy resistance and surpassed $45,000. read more

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says New Infrastructure Bill Will Force Crypto Exchanges To Surveil Customer Transactions

What Happened: Brian Armstrong, co-founder, and CEO of crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), joined a list of crypto executives opposing the newly proposed infrastructure bill’s broad definition of crypto brokers. read more

Coinbase Rolls Out Crypto Purchases Via Visa And Mastercard Debit Cards Linked To Apple Pay

Crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) has added more ways to make swift purchases of cryptocurrency on its platform. read more

3 Robinhood Sympathy Trades To Watch

Retail broker Robinhood went public last week and opened down on its first day of trading. read more