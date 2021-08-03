Voxies NFT Giving Away Tesla Model 3 With Mint Sellout: What Investors Should Know

An NFT Project that is nearing a sellout is using a clever marketing tactic to entice new users to purchase one of the last 499 non-fungible tokens out of a 10,000 series.

What Happened: Voxies are a unique NFT series with no two Voxies identical and having a series of traits and rarity levels that make some more valuable than others. The 3D voxel buddies live and play on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain, according to the website.

Many NFT series offer incentives to customers who purchase digital assets during the launch period. Sometimes additional incentives are offered at 100% of assets sold.

An updated roadmap from Voxies shows that they will reward 10 people who purchase NFTs ranging from 9,500 to 9,999, the last 499 in the series.

Each purchase in the last 499 in the series will receive a raffle ticket with the following prizes.

1. Voxie #1, The Pirate: One of 10 “Godly” Voxies in the series and the rarest type in the series. The #2 Godly is currently listed with a sale price of 250 Ethereum.

2. Tesla Model 3: The team behind Voxies will give away a Tesla Model 3 from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) to one person who is drawn from the last 499 purchases. The winner can also receive their winnings in the equivalent Ethereum value.

3. Third Through Tenth Place: The community will determine prizes with over $125,000 available for these eight winners in the raffle.

Each of the last 499 Voxies sold will also get a special companion NFT pet airdropped by the end of September on top of the pet hatched with the traditional Voxie NFT.

Related Link: Gary Vee Pays $3.76M For A CryptoPunk, Adding To His NFT Collection

Why It’s Important: Voxies is another NFT series offering rewards to its users and has a roadmap of planned activities. The team is planning a role-playing game using the NFTs.

At the time of writing, around 98% of Voxies have been sold and each Voxie costs $1,581.10 to mint plus gas fees. There are 269 Voxies remaining at a mint price of 0.64 ETH each. Purchasers have a 1 in 499 chance to win a potentially rare and valuable NFT or a Tesla Model 3.

The floor price of the Voxies is currently .18 ETH meaning the purchase could be worth less than the amount paid depending on rarity and traits and the price a customer is willing to pay.

Image: Courtesy of Voxies