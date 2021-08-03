fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.21
362.39
+ 0.61%
DIA
+ 2.78
345.57
+ 0.8%
SPY
+ 3.57
434.02
+ 0.82%

Destination Dogecoin: Travelers Now Use Cryptocurrency To Pay For Vacation Getaways

bySamyuktha Sriram
August 3, 2021 6:31 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Destination Dogecoin: Travelers Now Use Cryptocurrency To Pay For Vacation Getaways

What Happened: Cryptocurrency holders have started getting more real-world usage out of the rapidly growing asset class.

In a recent report from CNBC, Johannes Reck, CEO of Berlin-based travel agency GetYourGuide, reasoned that cryptocurrency transactions would really matter for travel going forward.

What Happened: His company began accepting Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) as a means of payment in June following its expansion in the U.S. It also expects to support other coins in the near future.

“People want to put their crypto back into the system [and] travel is one of the biggest categories there is,” he said.

“We take dogecoin now into the real world; you can apply it and actually get a real-world, kinetic experience.”

Why It Matters: A number of travel companies like Cheapair.com, Air Baltic, and Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) began Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) a few years ago, but the recent hype around the industry has likely led to the emergence of even more crypto-focused players.

For instance, Nevada’s new Resorts World Las Vegas takes crypto for select payments through a partnership with Winklevoss-owned crypto exchange Gemini.

Even Expedia, which stopped accepting direct Bitcoin payments back in 2018, partnered with crypto-friendly blockchain-based agency Travala.com earlier this year.

Read also: Bitcoin And Dogecoin Will Rise As US Dollar Is Dying: Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki 
Travala accepts payment in its own crypto token AVA (CRYPTO: AVA) and 50 other cryptocurrencies. The company reported seeing over $1 million a week in business, where 70% of all bookings are made in digital currency.

“These are massive partnerships with some of the world’s biggest online travel brands, all of whom are embracing crypto,” said the firm’s CEO Juan Otero.

 “Altogether, Travala.com offers over 3 million travel products, making us not just the biggest crypto-friendly [online travel agency], but one of the largest overall.”

Price Action: At press time, the leading digital asset Bitcoin was trading at $38,052, down by 1.85% over the past 24-hours.

Meanwhile, Dogecoin is up 3.68% and standing at $0.195.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Travel Restaurants Global Markets Tech Media Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

Cathie Wood Cuts Apple Stake Almost Entirely — And Buys More Coinbase

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday shed nearly all of its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and continued to snap up shares of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN). read more

Cathie Wood Cuts Apple Stake By 30% And Buys Coinbase, DraftKings

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management shed more shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Monday, just days after halving its stake in the maker of iPhones and iPads, and snapped up shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: read more

Cathie Wood Buys Peloton, Coinbase Dips, Cuts Nvidia Stake

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday snapped up shares of the exercise bike maker Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) amid weakness related to a U.S. read more

Who Would You Rather Work For: Ackman, Chamath, Cuban Or Thiel?

Each week, Benzinga surveys traders and investors to gather data on the latest trends in the market.  We ventured away from strictly trading and opted for a discussion about venture capitalists. Accordingly, we posed the following question to over 500 traders and investors: Who would you rather work for? read more