Why Is XRP Cryptocurrency Shooting Up Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
July 29, 2021 10:06 pm
XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), the token associated with Ripple Inc, traded 7.59% higher at $0.75 over 24 hours at press time on Thursday.

What’s Moving? XRP moved up 6.05% and 1.14% against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), respectively. 

The Ripple cryptocurrency has shot up 25.49% over a seven-day trailing period. On a year-to-date basis, XRP is up 217.4%.

See Also: How To Buy XRP (XRP)

Why Is It Moving? On Wednesday, Ripple said it was launching RippleNet’s first On-Demand Liquidity service implementation between Japan and the Philippines.

The move would allow Ripple to tap into the nearly $2 billion a year remittance opportunity between the two countries.

See Also: ​​Dogecoin Creator Says This Is The 'Ultimate C*ap Coin — ' And For A Good Reason

Social media interest in the coin has spiked on the news with XRP trending at the second spot behind Bitcoin in terms of mentions on Twitter Inc’s (NASDAQ:TWTR) platform, as per data from Cointrendz.

XRP was also trending at the third spot on Stocktwits’s list of 10 trending streams at press time.

Ripple is embroiled in a legal war with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and secure a crucial win in April over the latter. 

Read Next: Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum Rangebound But These Minor Altcoins Are Skyrocketing

Photo: Courtesy of QuoteInspector

