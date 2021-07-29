fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.51
365.32
+ 0.14%
DIA
+ 1.60
347.76
+ 0.46%
SPY
+ 1.76
437.07
+ 0.4%
TLT
-0.90
150.55
-0.6%
GLD
+ 1.75
167.55
+ 1.03%

Dogecoin Creator Says This Is The 'Ultimate C*ap Coin — ' And For A Good Reason

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
July 29, 2021 9:28 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin Creator Says This Is The 'Ultimate C*ap Coin — ' And For A Good Reason

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-founder Billy Markus shared what he called the “ultimate shitcoin” on Twitter on Wednesday.

What Happened: Markus posted a link from Gizmodo that featured a proprietary cryptocurrency called “Ggool”, which means “honey” in Korea from where it originated.

Ggool can be reportedly earned by using the BeeVi toilet invented by Cho Jae-weon, an environmental engineering professor at the Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

The toilet, instead of using water for flushing, sucks waste into an underground bioreactor where microbes convert it into methane, which can be used for heating purposes, reported Gizmodo.

Why It Matters: This is not the first time that bodily byproducts have found mention in the cryptocurrency ecosphere. 

Last month a cryptic tweet by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk led to an explosion in “cum” themed coins such as CumRocket Crypto (CRYPTO: CUMMIES) and CumInu (CRYPTO: CUMINU).

See Also: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin See Rally Pause; XRP And These Altcoins Are Striking Gains

“If we think out of the box, faeces (sic) has precious value to make energy and manure. I have put this value into ecological circulation,” said Cho, Reuters reported.

Each person who uses the toilet can earn 10 Ggool a day, which can be used at Ulsan’s campus.

Keeping to the theme, Markus announced the release of yet more Crappy Dogecoin Doodle non fungible tokens this week. The latest version features Twitter handle Sir Doge of the Coin, who goes by the handle @dogeofficialceo on the platform.

Price Action: DOGE traded 0.74% lower at $0.20 over 24 hours at press time.

Read Next: Dogecoin Co-Founder's Crappy Doodle NFT, Made In His 'Underwear,' Sells For 1500x Over Asking Price

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

This Louisville Cafe Is Rebranding As 'Dogebean' And Will Accept Payments In Dogecoin

A Louisville coffee shop is rebranding as Dogebean, a play on Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), and will accept payments in the meme cryptocurrency, according to a report by WLKY Channel 32. read more

EXCLUSIVE: Billy Markus On Creating Dogecoin, The Negatives Of Cryptocurrency, NFTs And Elon Musk

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus recently joined Benzinga’s “Moon or Bust” to share his story of creating Dogecoin, how he’s involved today and what he thinks of Elon Musk. read more

Trade Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Other Cryptos On Robinhood? You May Be Getting A Feature To Protect Against Price Volatility

Stock and cryptocurrency trading platform Robinhood is exploring a new feature that would better protect its customers against volatility in prices of cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Bloomberg read more

Elon Musk Caused Bitcoin To Slump And Dogecoin To Rise In Q2, Shows Analysis

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s comments on social media platform Twitter caused the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to fall and Dogecoin (C read more