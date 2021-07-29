Dogecoin Creator Says This Is The 'Ultimate C*ap Coin — ' And For A Good Reason

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-founder Billy Markus shared what he called the “ultimate shitcoin” on Twitter on Wednesday.

What Happened: Markus posted a link from Gizmodo that featured a proprietary cryptocurrency called “Ggool”, which means “honey” in Korea from where it originated.

Welp they’ve done it. They’ve made the ultimate crap coin. https://t.co/MGYLOnBxLx — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) July 27, 2021

Ggool can be reportedly earned by using the BeeVi toilet invented by Cho Jae-weon, an environmental engineering professor at the Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

The toilet, instead of using water for flushing, sucks waste into an underground bioreactor where microbes convert it into methane, which can be used for heating purposes, reported Gizmodo.

Why It Matters: This is not the first time that bodily byproducts have found mention in the cryptocurrency ecosphere.

Last month a cryptic tweet by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk led to an explosion in “cum” themed coins such as CumRocket Crypto (CRYPTO: CUMMIES) and CumInu (CRYPTO: CUMINU).

See Also: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin See Rally Pause; XRP And These Altcoins Are Striking Gains

“If we think out of the box, faeces (sic) has precious value to make energy and manure. I have put this value into ecological circulation,” said Cho, Reuters reported.

Each person who uses the toilet can earn 10 Ggool a day, which can be used at Ulsan’s campus.

Keeping to the theme, Markus announced the release of yet more Crappy Dogecoin Doodle non fungible tokens this week. The latest version features Twitter handle Sir Doge of the Coin, who goes by the handle @dogeofficialceo on the platform.

Price Action: DOGE traded 0.74% lower at $0.20 over 24 hours at press time.

Read Next: Dogecoin Co-Founder's Crappy Doodle NFT, Made In His 'Underwear,' Sells For 1500x Over Asking Price