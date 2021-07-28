fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.75
362.69
+ 0.48%
DIA
-0.59
351.21
-0.17%
SPY
+ 0.01
439.00
+ 0%
TLT
-0.95
150.59
-0.63%
GLD
+ 0.07
168.37
+ 0.04%

Galaxy Digital CEO: Institutions Are Buying Crypto, DeFi Is Going To Work

byAdam Eckert
July 28, 2021 11:10 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Galaxy Digital CEO: Institutions Are Buying Crypto, DeFi Is Going To Work

The cryptocurrency markets had been trending lower over the past two months before rebounding sharply higher over the last week.

Crypto has bounced back because institutions are buying, Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd (OTC:BRPHF) CEO Mike Novogratz said Wednesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Crypto exchange FTX Trading recently raised money from some of the best investors in the world, Novogratz said. This shows that crypto isn't going away and the "smartest investors in the world are participating," he added.

The recent rally was partly due to short sellers covering positions and partly due to the recognition that crypto is here to stay, he said. 

Related Link: Bitcoin Teases $40,000 — Are We Seeing A Short Squeeze?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is 13 years old and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is just six years old, Novogratz said: "we are still very early in the adoption of these new technologies."

In The News: A lot of people are buying Bitcoin because they are worried about fiscal and monetary policy, he said. 

The crypto revolution came from Gen Z and millenials as a response to people like U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, Novogratz told CNBC. 

Warren publicly asked Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to address the risks of cryptocurrencies this week. 

Cryptocurrency is a progressive technology and Warren is supposed to be progressive, Novogratz said. Crypto is the cheapest way to send money peer-to-peer, he said. 

We are still in the very early innings of the cryptocurrency movement, Novogratz said: "DeFi is going to work."

Photo by nir_design from Pixabay.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Small Cap Markets Media

Related Articles

Buy The Dip In Crypto? Mike Novogratz Thinks So

Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd (OTC: BRPHF), reaffirmed his long-term belief in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO:$ETH) amid the recent pullback on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street," which aired Tuesday. read more

Dogecoin Rally A 'Middle Finger' To The System, Says Bitcoin Bull Novogratz

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd (OTC: BRPHF) CEO Mike Novogratz said Wednesday that the current Dogecoin (DOGE) rally is akin to a “middle finger” to the traditional financial system. read more

Dogecoin Has No Fan In Novogratz But Here's Why Even The Bitcoin Bull Wouldn't Short It

Longtime cryptocurrency bull Mike Novogratz has cautioned against shorting Dogecoin (DOGE), citing retail investor interest in the meme cryptocurrency, CNBC reported Tuesday. read more

Mike Tyson Fuels The Bitcoin Vs. Ethereum Debate

Boxing legend Mike Tyson spurred a full-on cryptocurrency debate that attracted advocates of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and other altcoins. read more