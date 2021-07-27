Campbell's Soup Redesigns Iconic Labels, Launches NFT Collection: What Investors Should Know

One of the most iconic food labels in the U.S. is getting a makeover along with a NFT launch staring Tuesday.

What Happened: The red and white can of Campbell’s Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) is getting a new design.

“Since Andy Warhol’s famed ‘Campbell’s Soup Cans’ series, the Campbell’s red and white can has been rooted in art and pop culture,” the company said.

Campbell’s is launching its new “new loo, same M’m! M’m! Good!” labels featuring the iconic red-and-white color scheme.

The new labels feature a modernized logo scripture and new artwork. The labels also include the Campbell’s "C" in the fleur de lis and a slanted "O" in soup, which pay tribute to the letters from the company’s first red-and-white label in 1898.

“We’ve been on a journey to reimagine this iconic brand and appeal to new generations of consumers who are cooking at home more than ever, while still honoring our rich history,” Campbell Soup Company Chief Marketing Officer Linda Lee said.

Related Link: Campbell Soup Q3 Earnings Insights

Campbell's NFT Launch: Along with the new can label design, Campbell’s is launching a limited edition non-fungible token collection.

The NFT designs come from artist Sophia Chang and will celebrate the changes to the iconic red-and-white soup label.

A collection of 100 authenticated NFT art pieces from Campbell’s designed by Chang will be available via NTWRK, a leader in drop culture. The 100 pieces will be available for purchase beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET Tuesday.

NTWRK lists the NFT for sale at a price of 0.05 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) or around $113.54 at the time of writing.

An additional exclusive and animated NFT art piece, limited to one edition, will be auctioned on OpenSea beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET Tuesday. The auction will go through Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. ET, coinciding with Andy Warhol’s birthday.

Chang, a self-proclaimed Campbell’s kid and soup enthusiast, is known for visual storytelling.

“Some of the most famous pop art ever created was inspired by the Campbell’s red and white can — the design is as much a staple of the grocery aisle as it is American culture,” Chang said.

Proceeds from the NFT sales will benefit Feeding America.

Campbell’s said it will work with NTWK and Aerial to offset the carbon footprint of the NFT as part of the company’s sustainability commitment.

Photo: courtesy of Campbell's Soup.