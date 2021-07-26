fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
368.20
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.02
350.55
+ 0.01%
SPY
-0.17
440.11
-0.04%
TLT
+ 0.00
148.50
+ 0%
GLD
-0.03
168.59
-0.02%

Why Is Dogecoin Soaring Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
July 26, 2021 3:22 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is Dogecoin Soaring Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 15.4% higher at $0.23 at press time amid a rise in major coins as the global crypto market cap soared 12.14% to $1.53 trillion in the early hours of Monday. 

What Happened: Against major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), DOGE traded 0.59% and 4.3% higher respectively over 24 hours.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

The Shiba Inu-themed coin shot up 26.33% over a seven-day trailing period. DOGE has soared 3,836.20% since the year began.

Why It Matters: On Sunday, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter and posted a meme that dubbed Dogecoin "money."

DOGE was among the top-trending cryptocurrencies on Twitter on Sunday, behind Bitcoin, according to data obtained from Cointrendz.

See Also: Bitcoin, Dogecoin, NFTs Big Deal At Tokyo 2020: How Crypto-Savvy Olympians Can Feel Right At Home

The meme coin has been on an upswing since The B Word Conference last week when Musk revealed that he owned the cryptocurrency in a private capacity. 

On Sunday, Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus advised investors to take profits so as not to go insane when the cryptocurrency’s price goes down, but at the same time said they should have enough for a moonshot.
Markus appeared on Benzinga’s “Moon or Bust” podcast show on Friday. Listen to the entire interview here.

Read Next: Bitcoin Teases $40,000 — Are We Seeing A Short Squeeze?

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

Tune in Mon., Wed., Fri. @2pm EST for Moon or Bust

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

6 Stocks To Watch Today As Bitcoin Regains Momentum

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded nearly 12% higher in the early hours of Monday, here are six stocks to look out for today as the apex cryptocurrency regains its upwards momentum. read more

Elon Musk Suggests Tesla Could Resume Accepting Bitcoin Soon

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk suggested Wednesday that the electric vehicle maker will resume accepting payments in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) if due dilige read more

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Cardano, Tezos And More — Cryptos Buzzing The Most On Twitter Today

The following cryptocurrencies are seeing the highest interest on Twitter on Sunday, as per Cointrendz.com data. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC): The apex cryptocurrency traded 21.68% higher for the week and shot up 12.65% over 24 hours to $38,401.61.  read more

EXCLUSIVE: Dogepalooza Is Coming In 2021 And Here's What We Know About The Can't-Miss Dogecoin Event

A highly anticipated festival-like gathering of fans and community supporters of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has announced its initial details including date, location and some event highlights. read more