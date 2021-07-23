Why Is Dogecoin Moving Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 1.86% higher at $0.195 at press time over 24 hours leading up to press time in the early hours of Friday.

What’s Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed coin shot up 6.8% higher on a seven-day trailing basis.

Over 24 hours — DOGE traded 0.11% higher against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and 2.66% lower against Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

DOGE has shot up 3,339.69% since the beginning of 2021.

Why Is It Moving? Dogecoin is seeing continued positive sentiments on social media since the "B Word" Bitcoin conference on Wednesday.

DOGE has retained some buoyancy from Wednesday’s rally when it shot up after Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk revealed that he owned the meme cryptocurrency in a private capacity while appearing at The B Word Conference.

The Dogecoin community also went on a meme posting spree on Twitter Inc’s (NASDAQ:TWTR) platform on Thursday as DOGE co-creator Billy Markus invited sharing of low effort memes on Thursday.

The meme coin is also seeing high interest on Twitter, grossing more mentions than Bitcoin, Etheruem and other cryptocurrencies over 24 hours, as per data from Cointrend

Markus is due to appear on Benzinga’s “Moon or Bust” show later today at 2 p.m. ET. The upcoming interview is available for viewing here.

