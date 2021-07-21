What To Watch For At The B Word Bitcoin Conference Today

The B Word Conference, featuring Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) and Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey and Ark Invest's Cathie Wood, is set to kick off today at 12 p.m. EDT.

It has been proven that Musk can move markets with words, so investors will want to keep an eye on the headlines coming out of the live event, Slow Ventures' Jill Carlson said Wednesday on CNBC.

Musk, Dorsey and Wood will speak live beginning at 2 pm EDT.

For the Bitcurious? Very well then, let’s do it 😉 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 25, 2021

What To Watch For: Dorsey and Wood are some of Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) biggest proponents, Carlson said. In terms of what to expect from Musk, it's hard to predict "which side of the bed he woke up on."

Regardless, Carlson said it will be a balanced set of speakers and the headlines following the event will have the potential to move the crypto markets.

Recent studies show that the migration of Bitcoin mining away from China has had a positive impact on the carbon footprint of Bitcoin mining, Carlson said. Such is good news in terms of "the narratives that Elon Musk has been spinning around Bitcoin," she noted.

BTC Price Action: Bitcoin is up 10.21% year to date. At last check Wednesday, Bitcoin was up 6.89% at $31,923.