How Much You'd Have If You Invested $100 In Baby Doge Coin Today And It Reached Its All-Time High

Baby Doge Coin BABYDOGE/USD is a dog-themed cryptocurrency that uses a farcical spelling of the animal in a similar vein to Dogecoin DOGE/USD.

The Token: The project describes the BABYDOGE as “hyper-deflationary” and states that it rewards holders of the token as transactions take place over time.

See Also: How To Buy Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE)

Over the last 24 hours, 6.02 trillion BABYDOGE, worth nearly $16,000, were burned, according to the BabyDoge burn portal. The meme cryptocurrency was seen trending on Twitter.

The Investment: The token touched an all-time high of $0.00000002 on July 4, 2021. and is trading 87% below those levels at the time of publishing, as per CoinMarketCap data.

At 8:51 p.m. EDT, over 24 hours the coin traded 8% higher at $0.0000000026. Over a week, BABYDOGE rose 1.6%.

If you invested $100 in Baby Doge Coin today you'd get 32.46 billion BABYDOGE. If the coin were to return to its all-time high, these coins would be worth $769.23 or an effective gain of nearly 700%.

Read Next: Dogecoin 'Knockoff' Outshines Shiba Inu In Latest Crypto Market Rally With 6% Gains