EXCLUSIVE: Argo Blockchain CEO Peter Wall Talks Competition, Bitcoin Mining Council and Industry Future on 'The Benzinga Crypto Show'

Argo Blockchain PLC (OTC:ARBKF) is currently the only publicly traded crypto-mining company listed in London. The company announced Tuesday it is exploring a listing on the Nasdaq, CEO Peter Wall said Tuesday on "The Benzinga Crypto Show."

Argo Blockchain focuses on running an efficient mining infrastructure that supports the continued growth, innovation and function of the world’s top blockchain networks.

Argo vs. The Competition: Argo Blockchain differentiates itself from its competition through its commitment to mining using renewable power whenever possible and buying new machines at appropriate times, which the CEO refers to as "smart growth."

Crypto is very cyclical and volatile, so buying at the wrong time can lead to a negative return on investment, he added.

The company doesn't limit its mining capabilities to just Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC). Argo Blockchain mines multiple other coins as well, Wall told Benzinga. If the company sees an opportunity for profit, it's willing to explore other cryptocurrencies, he said.

The Future Of The Industry: Argo Blockchain is a member of the Bitcoin Mining Council. The volunteer-comprised council aims to educate the public, share best practices and promote transparency, Wall said.

Bitcoin mining is projected to continue until 2050, he noted. The expectation in the mining industry is that a larger portion of revenues will eventually come from transactions instead of the mining process, he added.

The Argo Blockchain CEO didn't comment on the future price of Bitcoin, but he did say that he is bullish on the cryptocurrency long-term.

ARBKF Price Action: Argo Blockchain has traded as high as $2.81 and as low as 20 cents over a 52-week period.

At last check Tuesday, the stock was down 2.58% at $1.70.