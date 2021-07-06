fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.19
358.45
+ 0.05%
DIA
-3.21
351.15
-0.92%
SPY
-2.42
436.14
-0.56%
TLT
+ 1.27
143.77
+ 0.88%
GLD
+ 1.41
165.88
+ 0.84%

Bitcoin Mining Firm Argo Blockchain Explores Strategic Secondary Listing On NASDAQ

bySamyuktha Sriram
July 6, 2021 11:48 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin Mining Firm Argo Blockchain Explores Strategic Secondary Listing On NASDAQ

London Stock Exchange-listed Bitcoin mining firm Argo Blockchain PLC (OTCMKTS: ARBKF) is reportedly considering a secondary listing on the NASDAQ.

What Happened: According to an announcement from the company on Tuesday, Argo is evaluating a potential NASDAQ listing for strategic purposes, although it is yet to decide the timing and terms of the listing.

“Any proposed listing is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed listing may be completed,” said the company.

Why It Matters: Argo’s CEO, Peter Wall, who was the first chief executive to be paid out his salary entirely in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), said that the company was considering the secondary listing in light of its impressive margins in recent times.

“June has seen big changes in the cryptocurrency sector, with the reduction in total global hash rate and mining difficulty as mining machines have come offline in China,” he said.

Read also: Galaxy Digital Provides Argo Blockchain $20M Bitcoin-Backed Loan To Expand Crypto Mining Facility In Texas

“We’ve seen the global hash rate drop from over 150m TH/s to just 90m TH/s in the space of a month and mining difficulty adjusted to reflect this reduction.”

Capitalizing on these changes, Argo delivered a mining margin of 78% after generating mining revenue of $6.03 million in the month of May.

Last week, the company received a $20 million Bitcoin-backed loan from Galaxy Digital Holdings (OTC:BRPHF) to build out a new crypto mining facility based in Texas.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News IPOs Global Markets Tech

Related Articles

Galaxy Digital Provides Argo Blockchain $20M Bitcoin-Backed Loan To Expand Crypto Mining Facility In Texas

What Happened: U.K.-based Bitcoin mining company Argo Blockchain PLC (LON: ARB) announced on Tuesday that they had received a $20 million loan from Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS: BRPHF) to build out its B read more

Bitcoin Will Be Back Above $70,000 By Q4 2021, Says Galaxy Digital Executive

Jason Urban, co-head of Galaxy Digital Trading at Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS: BRPHF), thinks the bearish sentiment around Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) will be short-lived. read more

Bullish, A Peter Thiel-Backed Cryptocurrency Company, Is In SPAC Merger Talks: Report

The crypto exchange Bullish could announce a SPAC deal soon, according to a new report from Bloomberg. read more

Buy The Dip In Crypto? Mike Novogratz Thinks So

Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd (OTC: BRPHF), reaffirmed his long-term belief in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO:$ETH) amid the recent pullback on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street," which aired Tuesday. read more