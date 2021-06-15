Will SafeMoon Or Litecoin Grow More By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week we posed the following question to over 2,000 Benzinga visitors on popular altcoins SafeMoon (CRYPTO: MOON) and Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC).

Over the next year, will SafeMoon or Dogecoin have the largest percentage gain?

SafeMoon: 73.2%

Litecoin: 26.8%

At a ratio of roughly 3-to-1, our respondent pool thinks SafeMoon gains will outpace Litecoin by next year.

Sometimes referred to as the “silver to Bitcoin’s gold,” Litecoin is an open-source, peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that was one of the earlier developed altcoins. The cryptocurrency was originally introduced to make transferring money faster.

Meanwhile, SafeMoon is among the first cryptocurrencies on Binance Smart Chain to gain mainstream attention. Most of this attention has been gained from social media platforms, namely Twitter and Tik Tok.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in June 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 2,000 adults.