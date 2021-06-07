fbpx
MicroStrategy Seeks $400M Via Institutional Debt to Purchase Bitcoins; Takes $285M Bitcoin Impairment Charge Hit

byAnusuya Lahiri
June 7, 2021 11:35 am
MicroStrategy Seeks $400M Via Institutional Debt to Purchase Bitcoins; Takes $285M Bitcoin Impairment Charge Hit
  • MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) plans to offer $400 million senior secured notes due 2028 in a private institutional offering.
  • The offering proceeds will be utilized to acquire additional bitcoins.
  • MicroStrategy purchased 20,857 bitcoins for $1.086 billion in Q1. It bought 253 bitcoins for $15 million in Q2.
  • The company will be taking a $284.5 million hit in the current quarter as an impairment charge based on the fluctuations in the market price of bitcoin during the second quarter of 2021.
  • Price action: MSTR shares traded lower by 3.17% at $469.33 during the market session on the last check Monday.

