MicroStrategy Seeks $400M Via Institutional Debt to Purchase Bitcoins; Takes $285M Bitcoin Impairment Charge Hit
- MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) plans to offer $400 million senior secured notes due 2028 in a private institutional offering.
- The offering proceeds will be utilized to acquire additional bitcoins.
- MicroStrategy purchased 20,857 bitcoins for $1.086 billion in Q1. It bought 253 bitcoins for $15 million in Q2.
- The company will be taking a $284.5 million hit in the current quarter as an impairment charge based on the fluctuations in the market price of bitcoin during the second quarter of 2021.
- Price action: MSTR shares traded lower by 3.17% at $469.33 during the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.