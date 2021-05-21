Michael Saylor Says 'Bitcoin Is The Apex Property Of The Human Race'

MicroStrategy Incoporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CEO Michael Saylor appeared on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street" for an interview Friday.

Saylor told the show that the volatility in cryptocurrency is the price investors have to pay for its incredible outperformance.

Every investor needs to find a way to store their value and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) is the solution, for it is the dominant digital crypto asset, he told CNBC.

The price of Bitcoin is increasing with trading volumes, which shows Bitcoin is coming to life as an "institutional-grade safe haven asset," he said, adding the market for such an asset is $100 trillion or more.

"Bitcoin is the apex property of the human race," Saylor said, noting he intends to buy a lot more.

Saylor On MicroStrategy: Marketing is key to growing the software business of MicroStrategy and Saylor's recent Twitter follower growth makes it easier for him to convey the company's business intelligence strategy, he said.

The company's business intelligence software is stable, he said, adding that MicroStrategy would be viewed as a value stock if it had not added Bitcoin to the model.

Bitcoin is a dominant digital monetary network growing more than 100% a year, which has been great for the Microstrategy shareholders, Saylor said.

The company's Bitcoin strategy is simply to acquire more Bitcoin, he told CNBC.

Price Action: MicroStrategy is up 18.99% year-to-date. Bitcoin is up 31.74% year-to-date.

At last check Friday, MicroStrategy was down 4.37% at $451 and Bitcoin was down 9.21% at $36,879.90.

