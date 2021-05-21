This Company Is Putting Nikola Tesla, Abraham Lincoln And Jesus On Blockchain

U.K.-based fintech company Strive has launched TopMinds – the world’s first series of “educational digital collectible cards” on blockchain paired with physical toys, featuring 100 of the greatest minds in history.

What Happened: Strive claims it aims to help parents teach their children about digital currencies, smart contracts, and digital collectibles from an early age.

These collectible cards will be NFTs that can be sold or traded on any Binance Smart Chain (BSC) marketplaces, such as NFTb, BakerySwap, Juggerworld, and Treasureland.

“TopMinds apply the same model of digital trading cards but, next to being fun and authentic, they provide a highly educational experience for parents and kids around the world,” said Strive in an exclusive press release.

Each TopMinds NFT consists of a digital tradeable card with custom artwork of a specific character, a physical toy with the NFC chip, and a royalty for the original buyer of the card.

Included in the list of TopMinds NFTs are several important members of history, including Nikola Tesla, Abraham Lincoln, and even Jesus Christ.

What Else: The first drop of TopMinds collectibles is set to launch today, with only 100 cards of each character worth $199 each.

“Education should be forward-looking and reflective of the realities of the world that we live in today. Through TopMinds we make it our mission to give a very hands-on, tech-centric way to easily experiment with financial concepts, such as investing and interest, and provide an entirely new learning realm to parents and kids," said TopMind’s CEO Andrew Birt.

Image: Courtesy of Strive