Elon Musk Fights Sanders And Bezos To Launch Dogecoin Into Space In New NFT Video Game

Adrian Zmudzinski
May 19, 2021 7:02 pm
Elon Musk Fights Sanders And Bezos To Launch Dogecoin Into Space In New NFT Video Game

New York-based art studio Krool Toys is about to launch “Dogémon," a new adaptation of the Pokémon video game about tech tycoon Elon Musk and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), physical copies of which can only be obtained through non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

What Happened: According to the company's press release, Krool Toys — a company that has created collectibles and video games for Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi VertRod Wave, Rico Nasty, and Gunna — will allow everyone to play Dogémon online.

Still, only NFT holders will have the chance to win physical cartridges compatible with Game Boy, Gameboy Advance, and Gameboy Advance SP consoles.

How It Works: Each NFT will feature a video of a 3D rendering of the game cartridge, videogame art images, and a raffle ticket for a physical copy of the game.

In the game, a player impersonates Elon Musk and as he leads Doge through four battles against powerful enemies such as his greatest nemesis Jeff Bezos, powerful politicians Bernie Sanders, and Janet Yellen and anti-establishment investor GME Kid to launch with a friendly Shiba Inu dog into space on a SpaceX rocket.

What Else: NFTs are different from digital assets such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) since there are unique and not interchangeable.

See also: Elon Musk, Grimes, Miley Cyrus Attended A Crypto-Themed SNL Afterparty With Dogecoin Ice Sculptures

For this reason, they are particularly suitable to ensure scarcity of scarce digital collectibles or digitized representations of physical goods.

Image: Courtesy of Krool Toys

