TradeZero America Launches Cryptocurrency, Celebrates By Buying New York Yankee Hospitality Suite License With Bitcoin

TradeZero America, a commission-free trading platform, formally announced the launch of cryptocurrency trading.

In celebration of this addition, TradeZero will also purchase a license to a New York Yankees hospitality suite in Yankee Stadium with Bitcoin, marking it the ball club’s first transaction using digital assets.

What Happened: TradeZero is a holistic solution for the beginner and advanced market participant.

Core solutions include commission-free stock and options trading, free direct-access routing, real-time streaming on web and desktop platforms, pre- and post-market trade, charting and scrolling news feeds, as well as Short Locates Plus, an easy way to source and sell back shares for shoring.

In a move to expand the depth and breadth of its product portfolio, as well as cater to recent digital asset trends, the company added cryptocurrency trading.

“Our new crypto trading capability is another enhancement of the TradeZero America platform to offer a comprehensive experience for our traders,” TradeZero America co-founder Dan Pipitone told Benzinga. “We believe in ease of market access and providing exceptional service for our investors.”

TradeZero users are likely to see cryptocurrency functionality come online in June.

Why It Matters: TradeZero is honing in on expanded access as part of a vision to be the leading destination for connecting to the largest markets.

"We are eager to provide this new capability for crypto trading to further enhance the comprehensive suite of services we offer for investors," said Pipitone and John Muscatella, another TradeZero America’s co-founder.

"As a local company proud to be based in New York, and of course lifelong fans, we are thrilled to work with the Yankees for their first Bitcoin transaction. We look forward to the potential future of our relationship with the iconic Yankees brand."

(Photo by Anna Nekrashevich from Pexels)