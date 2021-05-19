fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
322.59
+ 0%
DIA
-0.10
339.54
-0.03%
SPY
-0.08
410.94
-0.02%
TLT
+ 0.00
136.11
+ 0%
GLD
-0.01
175.17
-0.01%

TradeZero America Launches Cryptocurrency, Celebrates By Buying New York Yankee Hospitality Suite License With Bitcoin

byRenato Capelj
May 19, 2021 5:33 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
TradeZero America Launches Cryptocurrency, Celebrates By Buying New York Yankee Hospitality Suite License With Bitcoin

TradeZero America, a commission-free trading platform, formally announced the launch of cryptocurrency trading.

In celebration of this addition, TradeZero will also purchase a license to a New York Yankees hospitality suite in Yankee Stadium with Bitcoin, marking it the ball club’s first transaction using digital assets.

What Happened: TradeZero is a holistic solution for the beginner and advanced market participant.

Core solutions include commission-free stock and options trading, free direct-access routing, real-time streaming on web and desktop platforms, pre- and post-market trade, charting and scrolling news feeds, as well as Short Locates Plus, an easy way to source and sell back shares for shoring.

In a move to expand the depth and breadth of its product portfolio, as well as cater to recent digital asset trends, the company added cryptocurrency trading.

“Our new crypto trading capability is another enhancement of the TradeZero America platform to offer a comprehensive experience for our traders,” TradeZero America co-founder Dan Pipitone told Benzinga. “We believe in ease of market access and providing exceptional service for our investors.”

TradeZero users are likely to see cryptocurrency functionality come online in June.

Why It Matters: TradeZero is honing in on expanded access as part of a vision to be the leading destination for connecting to the largest markets.

"We are eager to provide this new capability for crypto trading to further enhance the comprehensive suite of services we offer for investors," said Pipitone and John Muscatella, another TradeZero America’s co-founder.

"As a local company proud to be based in New York, and of course lifelong fans, we are thrilled to work with the Yankees for their first Bitcoin transaction. We look forward to the potential future of our relationship with the iconic Yankees brand."

(Photo by Anna Nekrashevich from Pexels)

Watch "Moon or Bust" Live at 2pm EST


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech Sports Markets General

Related Articles

Fintech Focus For May 20, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “Too often we enjoy the comfort of opinion without the discomfort of thought.” read more

Guggenheim CIO Calls Crypto 'Tulipmania' After Predicting Bitcoin Will Hit $600,000

Guggenheim’s Chief Investment Officer turned bearish on cryptocurrency after Bitcoin’s drop to $30,000 on Wednesday. What Happened: Scott Minerd, chief investment officer at Guggenheim Partners, seemingly reversed his stance on crypto after Wednesday’s selloff as he took to Twitter to state that it has proven to be “Tulipmania.” read more

U.S. Equity Futures Lower on Concerns of Reduced Stimulus; Bitcoin Back Over $40,000

Amid Elon Musk's Dogecoin Endorsement, SEC Warns On Investing In Anything On The Word Of 'Someone Famous'

Amid Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s Dogecoin (DOGE) endorsements, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has cautioned investors not to make investment decisions just because an investment has been recommended by “someone famous.” read more