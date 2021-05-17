fbpx
QQQ
+ 7.05
312.29
+ 2.21%
DIA
+ 4.00
336.23
+ 1.18%
SPY
+ 6.32
403.85
+ 1.54%
TLT
+ 1.27
134.54
+ 0.94%
GLD
+ 1.54
169.61
+ 0.9%

A Cryptocurrency Is Skyrocketing In Defiance Of Bitcoin-Led Selloff, Outperforming Dogecoin, Cardano

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
May 16, 2021 9:59 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
A Cryptocurrency Is Skyrocketing In Defiance Of Bitcoin-Led Selloff, Outperforming Dogecoin, Cardano

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) traded in the red at press time on Sunday night amid uncertainty whether Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Elon Musk hinted at dumping the automaker’s cryptocurrency holdings but there is one coin that bucked the trend over the past week.

What Happened: Polygon (MATIC) has soared 69.63% over a seven-day trailing period leading up to press time. On a 24-hour trailing basis, MATIC traded 1.99% higher at $1.65.

Contrast this to BTC, which has fallen 22.82% in a seven-day period, and ETH which has declined 11.29%.

At press time, on a 24-hour trailing basis, BTC was down 4.48% to $45,398.65, while ETH traded lower by 9.2% at $3,440.47.

On Sunday, Musk may have signaled that Tesla could dump the remainder of its BTC holdings. The company disclosed in its first-quarter results that it sold $272 million of the cryptocurrency in the period after recording a purchase of $1.5 billion.

Why It Matters: The network powering MATIC hopes to resolve issues affecting Ethereum such as high “gas” fees needed for transactions and confirmations, as per the project’s website.

Recently, a number of Dogecoin (DOGE) lookalikes have emerged, which are further ratcheting up ETH network fees as they occupy block space on the latter's chain, MarketWatch reported. DOGE traded 7.35% lower at $0.49 at press time.

See Also: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)
The coins allegedly congesting the Ethereum network include SHIBA INU (SHIB), Dogelon Mars (ELON), and Kishu Inu (KISHU), as per The Block’s Director of Research Larry Cermak.

Coins that complement or compete with Ethereum have seen increased interest recently. Others that have risen include AAVE (AAVE) and Cardano (ADA) both up 25.21% and 11.72% on a seven-day period.

Read Next: Elon Musk Considers Idea Of Creating New Crypto If Dogecoin Can't Scale

Watch "Moon or Bust" Live at 2pm EST


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

This Week In Crypto: Musk's Environmental Move, DOGE Millionaires, Market Bloodbath

It could have been just another crazy week in crypto. But then Musk decided to drop the “BTC is bad for the environment” bomb, and it became an even crazier week.  Let’s recap on what happened and what you should take into consideration for the next one. read more

Elon Musk Hints At Possible Dumping Of Tesla's Bitcoin Holdings

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk appears to have signaled that the electric vehicle maker could soon dump all its holdings of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). read more

How Elon Musk May Have Caused Another Cryptocurrency To Surge

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk apparently has caused the price of another cryptocurrency to increase.  read more

Elon Musk Considers Idea Of Creating New Crypto If Dogecoin Can't Scale

Elon Musk — tech tycoon and CEO of electric car manufacturer Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) — suggested that he might be willing to consider creating a new cryptocurrency if Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) does not achieve the needed features with future updates. read more