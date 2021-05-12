fbpx
QQQ
-4.93
330.24
-1.52%
DIA
-1.59
344.47
-0.46%
SPY
-2.92
417.20
-0.7%
TLT
-0.26
137.30
-0.19%
GLD
-0.53
172.65
-0.31%

Coinbase's Stock Could Fall To $100 Or Lower, Says Research Firm

byAdrian Zmudzinski
May 12, 2021 10:22 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Coinbase's Stock Could Fall To $100 Or Lower, Says Research Firm

Shares of the major United States cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) could fall to $100 or less, according to a recent analysis. This would mean a fall of about 67% compared to the stock's current price of $304.

What Happened: Coinbase shares are likely to fall because the firm might be unable to reach future profit expectations, according to Nashville-based stock research firm New Constructs.

The company's CEO David Trainer explained that the exchange's current valuation implies that it "will exceed the combined revenue of Intercontinental Exchange and Nasdaq," Coindesk reported.

But he added, “We do not expect [Coinbase] to report any news from Q1 that could justify owning shares at current levels.”

Coinbase is scheduled to report its first earnings on Thursday after announcing a year-on-year revenue of about $500 million and an increase in user count.

Some suggest that the company still has significant earnings upside potential, but Trainer expects Coinbase’s stock to continue to underperform despite favorable yearly earnings.

“No earnings report, in our opinion, will be strong enough to convince investors the company will exceed the extraordinary expectations for profits already baked into the current price," he added.

See also: Coinbase Options Traders Plan To Bank On Earnings

Trainer also suggested that rising competition and tapering of profits for Coinbase could further hurt its valuation.

This strikes a note with the suggestions made by an early April report that claimed that the firm's $100 billion valuation at the time of its Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) listing was ridiculous.

Price Action: Coinbase's stock was trading at over $304 with a 0.096% gain at press time.

Image: Courtesy of Coinbase

Watch "Moon or Bust" Live at 2pm EST


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

A Month Into Spelling The Bull Case For Silvergate, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Has Cut Stake In Bitcoin Play By 59%

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest has shed a significant stake in Silvergate Capital Corp (NYSE: SI), a month into saying that the cryptocurrency-focused financial institution could be a prime beneficiary of increased crypto adoption. read more

IPO Preview: Coinbase, AppLovin, TuSimple Highlight Big Week Of Market Debuts

The week of April 12 is shaping up to be a big one for public debuts, with many investors watching the highly anticipated direct listing of Coinbase. Here's a look at the Coinbase IPO and other companies set to go public this week. read more

Cathie Wood Cuts Apple Stake By 30% And Buys Coinbase, DraftKings

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management shed more shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Monday, just days after halving its stake in the maker of iPhones and iPads, and snapped up shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: read more

Why Coinbase Is Shutting Down Its San Francisco Office

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) said it plans to close its San Francisco office next year. read more