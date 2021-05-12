fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
325.31
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.02
342.86
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.00
414.28
+ 0%

With Crypto Market Surpassing $2.5 Trillion, Report Indicates 46M Americans Own Bitcoin

bySamyuktha Sriram
May 12, 2021 8:26 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
With Crypto Market Surpassing $2.5 Trillion, Report Indicates 46M Americans Own Bitcoin

Forty-six million Americans, or at least 17% of the adult population, own some amount of Bitcoin, according to a recent Newsweek report.

The findings are based on a survey conducted earlier this year by the New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG), which highlighted the growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies.

What Happened: According to the results, the majority of those that were open to investing in cryptocurrency was also looking for ways to integrate it into various personal financial plans.

“The finance industry is taking crypto mainstream by building Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) into their insurance, banking, & investment products,” commented MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CEO Michael Saylor on Twitter.

Why It Matters: Although derived from a statistical estimate, the number of Americans now involved in crypto appeared surprisingly high and industry proponents felt compelled to comment on how crypto had “gone mainstream.”

The growing momentum of cryptocurrencies worldwide was also evidenced by the industry’s overall market cap, which recently surpassed the $2.5 trillion mark.

It is worth noting that the industry took a little over a decade to reach a $1 trillion market cap in January 2021, but only another three months to reach $2 trillion in April. Less than two weeks into May, the global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $2.52 trillion.

See also: He Invested $17 In Shiba Inu. Now He Has Almost $6M

According to global macro investor Raoul Pal, now is when things really become interesting for large institutions.

“For institutions, it is, what is the adoption; what is the regulation; what is the market cap?  So the more it goes up, the more the market cap makes it available for them to purchase; that is a much bigger deal than price,” he said.

Watch "Moon or Bust" Live at 2pm EST


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Management Markets Analyst Ratings Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Guy Adami Thinks Bitcoin Could Double In One Year's Time

Those who think that Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is going to double during the next year are probably going to be right, Fast Money trader Guy Adami said Friday on CNBC's "Power Lunch." read more

MicroStrategy Reports Up To 52% Increase In Revenue, Says Might Sell Bitcoin In The Future

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) reported a sharp increase in revenue as its CEO announced that the firm expects to buy more Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) but could also sell some in the future. read more

BNY Mellon Says Fund Performance Hurt By Lack Of Exposure To Bitcoin Stocks

Wall Street banking giant Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) said the performance of one of its exchange-traded funds was considerably impacted by its lack of exposure to crypto stocks. read more

Largest Crypto Exchange Binance Might Have Broken The Law With Tokenized Tesla Shares, Says BaFin

The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) is scrutinizing the listing of tokenized Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares on the world's top cryptocurrency exchange Binance. read more