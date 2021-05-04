fbpx
Will Ripple Or Dogecoin Grow More By 2022?

byHenry Khederian
May 4, 2021 12:35 pm
Will Ripple Or Dogecoin Grow More By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week we posed the following question to 1,000 Benzinga visitors on popular altcoins Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE): Over the next year, will Ripple or Dogecoin have the largest percentage gain? Here are the full results:

  • Ripple: 29.6%
  • Dogecoin: 71.4%

Overall, seven in 10 Benzinga readers told us Dogecoin will experience a larger percentage gain than Ripple by 2022.

About Ripple: Ripple is a semi-decentralized payment protocol created to be used by major banking institutions. Ripple operates RippleNet, a real-time gross settlement system that enables instant monetary transfers. As a comparison, transfers using Bitcoin take about 10 minutes to close.

See Also: How To Buy Ripple

About Dogecoin: Despite being mispronounced by anyone over the age of 25, Dogecoin’s price increased by more than 460% in the past month, briefly stopping by an all-time high price of $0.60 on May 4.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk suggested last weekend that Dogecoin as a topic will "definitely" feature in his “Saturday Night Live” appearance on May 8. Musk had taken to Twitter, seeking sketch ideas for his upcoming appearance on the show… Read More

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in May 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.

