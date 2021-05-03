Bittrex Global Lists New Solutions for Gaming, Scalability, and Adaptive Currencies

As the digital asset markets continue to rally, popular exchange Bittrex Global has announced a number of new listings. The exchange became the first to enable ERC20 swaps with Mainnet assets for Crypto.com’s CRO token. The fast-growing app recently partnered with Time magazine to offer subscribers cryptocurrency payment options.

Moreover, pairs for innovative projects such as DigitalBits, Zytara, ndau, and Sylo are now available to traders taking advantage of Bittrex’s $600 million daily trading volume. Each of these is based on potentially game-changing technology that ranges from solutions for blockchain gaming and scalability to a new category of digital asset known as an adaptive digital currency.

DigitalBits and Zytara

As scalability issues continue to affect the Ethereum blockchain, leading exchanges are offering users appealing alternatives. Bittrex is the first to support DigitalBits after its recent Mainnet launch. The protocol layer blockchain is designed to support consumer digital assets, branded currencies, and new asset categories such as NFTs, all with higher performance and lower fees than the current market leader.

The network is already in use by projects such as Zytara, who are looking to take advantage of DigitalBits’ solutions on behalf of the esports and gaming industry. Zytara has developed a digital finance platform that supports NFTs and solves many of the payment issues that affect Millennial and Gen Z gamers.

Both DigitalBits’ XDB token and Zytara’s ZUSD stablecoin are listed on Bittrex. The exchange announced its inclusion of the BTC-XDB, USDT-XDB, USDT-ZUSD pairs.

Ndau

Investors have long had to choose between hyper volatile digital assets and stablecoins that fail to capture all the value that is being created in the blockchain industry. The fact that there is a market for an adaptive currency is proven by a recent surge in the price of ndau. Its supply recently reached $139 million in combined value as influential investment firms such as Investview announced their backing for the project.

As the first asset of its kind, ndau is optimized for long-term store of value by using a built-in monetary policy that allows for growth while keeping price stability without a peg to any fiat currency. The network also provides incentives for holders in the form of an Economic Alignment Incentive (EAI).

As announced, ndau is now available on an USDT-NDAU pair on Bittrex Global.

Sylo

Sylo is another blockchain project that promises to solve scalability. The community-run network consists of an ecosystem of digital consumer wallet software, applications, infrastructure, and developer tools. Its native Sylo token runs on an off-chain probabilistic micro-payment system that makes it more efficient than current options.

Bittrex recently announced the inclusion of a USDT-SYLO pair.