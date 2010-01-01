Cagla Ertugrul

Benzinga Contributor

Cagla is a European communications consultant working with companies in new markets, including consumer tech, fintech, and crypto. She holds a Master's degree in Industrial Engineering from the Technical University of Berlin. She is a tech enthusiast...
U2U Network Initiate The U2U Spring Hackathon - Sponsored By AWS To Promote Globally Startup Spirit
Hanoi, Vietnam - In a significant move to ignite the burgeoning Web3 scene and nurture the startup ecosystem, U2U Network joins forces with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to launch the "U2U Spring Hackathon."  The hackathon, with a prize pool of $82.0
Impact Arcade: Changing The World One Playthrough At A Time
Play well, do right. The hummingbird fingers of our modern generation flutter ceaselessly over web and mobile games. Fun, addictive, and every bit as engaging as mainstream games, the sector keeps growing. 
Rev Up the Future of Motorsports, Gaming, and Collecting, with Stradall
As motorsports like Formula 1 find new popularity through social media, the desire to be involved in the culture of motorsports, the stats, competition, and strategizing have also been increasing. New developments in technology have also allowed a greater degree of ownership and benefits that can be experienced in gaming and tech. 
Travel to the Future: Simban.io Launches TravelFi Metaverse
The world is open again. After the system shock of the pandemic, the tourism and hospitality industry are reawakening to a brand new world. Within it, web3, virtual experiences and tokenized ownership are increasingly becoming the norm. 
Pioneering Debit Card with 9% Cashback Launched by Spanish Cryptocurrency Exchange Bit2Me
Bit2Me, a Spanish crypto exchange who was the first institution to be recognized by the Bank of Spain, has finally debuted its highly anticipated debit card.
Know Your Rights: How Rightsfually Simplifies IP Ownership and Content Distribution in Web3
Intellectual property turns artists into creators and creators into businessmen. It’s a fact intuitively understood that the person who creates the art should benefit from the proceeds of its impact on society and culture. 
Join the Krowd: Krowdz.io to Build Music Industry Ecosystem On-Chain
Web3’s ability to create digital property and thus ownership, tokenize exchangeable value, and grassroots community will drastically change many major sectors of the economy - particularly ones where value is wasted commensurate to its popularity. 
Welcome to Fluidity, the Next Evolution of Money
Fluidity Money is a blockchain incentive layer that rewards users for swapping, trading or transacting assets. That is, if you send, receive or swap with a fluid-wrapped asset, you stand a chance to earn randomly paid yields and “large dividends,” which can range from cents to millions.
Intraverse to Host Huge Party for Top NFT Communities at NFT Winter Fest 2022
Now is the winter of our discontent. Web3 communities all over the world have been suffering slightly under the recent ravages of the bear. What is sorely needed right now is an opportunity to put the FUN back into non-fungible tokens. 
Phala Network Partners with Octaloop for the Unblock Hackathon
Phala Network has announced its partnership with Octaloop for the Unblock 2022 hackathon. Unblock is a Web3-focused hackathon aimed at promoting blockchain technology and encouraging its potential applications in India, creating new opportunities for both Web3 companies and enthusiasts to discover networking and investment opportunities in the space.
Amino's GRAILS NFT Collection First Launch Features NBA Star Klay Thompson
Before breaking down the first GRAILS NFT Collection launch by Amino, let’s revisit the basics of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). In short, NFTs are unique digital assets that live on blockchain technology. Specifically, NFTs exhibit three characteristics:
Phemex Announces Trading Fee Adjustment
Crypto trading fees can add up to a hefty sum. Cryptocurrency exchanges charge trading fees in order to make a profit and stay in business, and the trading fees charged can vary significantly based on which exchange you use. In some cases, fees can be so high they eat away at a large chunk of your profits.
ISLAMICOIN Launches Crypto Wallet With A Recovery Wallet Service
ISLAMICOIN, one of the leading projects in the world of cryptocurrency and Islamic finance, announced the launch of the first Halal-only crypto wallet with special features under the name of “ISLAMIwallet”.
Trading Influence: SnapEx Announces Premium Traders Program
SnapEx, the derivatives exchange, has launched its Premium Traders Program. There are 30 slots available on the program, and as long as the trader has a social media account, they can apply. 
Nakamoto Games CEO Tor's Observations And Insights Into The Decentralized, Blockchain-Based Play-To-Earn Gaming Space
One of the biggest trends in the decentralized gaming space over the last two years has been the phenomenal growth of blockchain-based free-to-play and play-to-earn platforms. One of the leading innovators in this space is Nakamoto Games, the development company behind a wide range of successful free-to-play and play-to-earn titles.
Digital FinTech Company Scallop Becomes One Of Few Crypto Brands To Reach Mount Everest
Digital FinTech Company Scallop Becomes One Of Few Crypto Brands To Reach Mount Everest
Cardano DEX Bashoswap Expands To Mikomedia Testnet And Announces Private BASH Token Sale
Cardano DEX Bashoswap Expands To Mikomedia Testnet And Announces Private BASH Token Sale
VirgoCX's Managing Director Discusses How VirgoCX Wealth Helps Reaffirm Its Position As Canada's Premier Cryptocurrency Trading Platform
VirgoCX's Managing Director Discusses How VirgoCX Wealth Helps Reaffirm Its Position As Canada's Premier Cryptocurrency Trading Platform
Power Up! How Vires Offers DeFi The Way It Should Be
Power Up! How Vires Offers DeFi The Way It Should Be
Team Heretics Joins The Fight Over Outer Ring's Metaverse
Team Heretics Joins The Fight Over Outer Ring's Metaverse
