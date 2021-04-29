fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.18
337.82
+ 0.35%
DIA
+ 2.06
336.44
+ 0.61%
SPY
+ 2.35
415.23
+ 0.56%

You Can Now Buy Bitcoin With PayPal On Coinbase

byAdrian Zmudzinski
April 29, 2021 2:44 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
You Can Now Buy Bitcoin With PayPal On Coinbase

U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global, Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) will now allow its users to buy crypto assets through PayPal Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

What Happened: Coinbase announced Thursday its U.S. customers will be able to instantly buy crypto assets on the platform by using debit cards and bank accounts linked to their PayPal accounts. The company plans to also roll out this feature to more countries in the future.

The move constitutes a step forward in making buying crypto easier and faster than with wire transfers and other traditional methods, according to Coinbase. 

"Funding crypto purchases through PayPal offers a familiar and trusted experience as you explore the world of crypto," the company said in a statement.

"We’re now one step further in bringing everyone easy and secure access to the cryptoeconomy."

The addition of PayPal support also means that United States customers will not need to add their bank accounts or card numbers directly to Coinbase, therefore sharing this sensitive data with fewer parties and improving security.

This payment method is limited to buying $25,000 in crypto assets per day.

PayPal is not completely foreign to Coinbase, considering that it was already a supported withdrawal method in the U.S., Canada, EU and U.K.

The payment processing giant is also not new to cryptocurrencies in general. It started allowing its users to buy Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in October and processing crypto payments at the end of March.

COIN Price Action: 

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech Markets

Related Articles

Cathie Wood Sells Another $35.7M Worth Of Square Stock And Loads Up $25.8M In Coinbase

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management sold another 140,682 shares of the payments company Square Inc (NYSE: SQ), estimated to be worth $35.7 million as of Tuesday's close, as it looks to rebalance its portfolio. read more

Why Coinbase Stock Has Analyst Remaining On The Sidelines

After a strong debut earlier this month, Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) shares have come off the highs hit during that time. read more

UPDATE: Coinbase Says US Customers Can Make A Purchase Up To $25K/Day With A PayPal Account

UPDATE: Coinbase To Offer Customers In US Way To Buy Crypto On Platform Using Debit Cards, Bank Accounts Linked To PayPal