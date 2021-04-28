fbpx
DAFI Protocol Announces Partnership With Reef Finance To Integrate Synthetic Token For Rewards

byJared Polites
April 28, 2021 1:50 pm
The names DAFI Protocol and Reef Finance should sound familiar for most blockchain and DeFi participants. DAFI is helping decentralized economies leverage synthetic tokens (dTokens) as rewards based on the project’s adoption metrics. Ultimately, DAFI is helping create engaged and sustainable communities across the industry.

Reef Finance, on the other hand, is the first cross-chain DeFi operating system built on Polkadot and is the leading smart liquidity aggregator and advanced DeFi yield engine that provides a seamless user interface to execute smooth trades. Since launching, Reef has built one of the most engaged and diverse communities in the industry. 

Today, the two companies announced a strategic partnership to integrate dTokens in Reef’s ecosystem. The partnership will give Reef users benefits such as an increased incentive to long-term users. For users (dReef holders) that stay within the Reef ecosystem via staking or holding, additional rewards will be given. 

Denko Mancheski, CEO of Reef Finance, explains, “The creation of synthetic dReef tokens is to incentivize users as part of sustainable token models and safeguard investor interest by promoting scarcity in times of need. We are glad that DAFI will help us to usher mainstream DeFi adoption.” 

With DAFI’s incentivization structure for staking and token distribution, Reef will be able to distribute rewards to users in reduced quantity while providing early supporters additional rewards by taking advantage of network growth and demand-supply dynamics. 

According to the release, “The DAFI sustainable adoption model primarily focuses on initially reducing quantity/issuance and enhancing scarcity. Once there is increased network demand, it releases dTokens to match the changing demand. This protects the network from supply shocks and hyperinflation in phases of decreased demand. The pegged dTokens are distributed as incentives while gauging the demand and supply of the native token.”

By employing this model, Reef will provide greater incentives to long-term users and early adopters, allowing them to focus on driving overall utility. 

Current staking models typically are inefficient and short-term in nature. They lack incentives that are tied to network demand and sometimes even rewards short-term holders the same as more engaged long-term holders. This is what DAFI ultimately solves using a game theory view of new equilibrium between stakers by leveraging synthetic tokens for distributing project rewards, bounties, and staking. 

Reef will also be able to tap into DAFI’s features by creating and maintaining well-defined mechanisms to limit token supply and reward long-term commitment for $REEF holders that share Reef’s vision of making DeFi easy. 

Zain Rana, CEO of DAFI Protocol adds, “Liquidity plays an important role in providing a seamless user experience and driving DeFi adoption. Reef is a highly innovative cross-chain liquidity aggregator. Through this model, Dafi is at the core of introducing sustainable token mechanisms that will be extremely beneficial for Reef users. The dReef tokens will simulate increased network activity and functionality in the Reef ecosystem which could help drive further network adoption.”

Disclaimer: This article is educational and does not represent financial advice. Please consult your financial advisor before purchasing any digital assets.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

