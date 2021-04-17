Ark Funds Add More Coinbase, Offload Some Tesla

Cathie Wood's Ark funds on Friday picked up more shares of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), which debuted this past week, while selling off some holdings of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Here's the rundown on the trades.

ARK bought 187,078 shares of Coinbase.

That amounts to nearly $64 million at the day’s closing price of $342.

The funds went into the flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK), as well as into the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW) and the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF).

The Tesla shares came out of the ARK Innovation fund and the Next Generation Internet ETF.

The trades follow a pattern Ark set earlier in the week on these two stocks.

