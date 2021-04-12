Novogratz's Galaxy Digital Crypto Bank Files For Bitcoin ETF

Galaxy Digital — the crypto asset bank led by former Goldman Sachs executive Michael Novogratz — applied to launch a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF).

What Happened: According to documents published by the SEC, Galaxy Digital, which is a publicly trading company at Toronto Stock Excahnge, filed with the regulator on April 12 to launch a Bitcoin ETF and list it on the New York Stock Exchange Arca trading platform while using the Bloomberg Galaxy Bitcoin index for pricing data.

"The end-of-day Index price is calculated using the Bloomberg Crypto Price Fixings (‘CFIX’) mid-price for bitcoin. CFIX is based on pricing provided by the Bloomberg Generic Price (‘BGN’) using Bloomberg’s data, technology and distribution platforms, and is made broadly available to the investment community with the objective of providing cryptocurrency fixings that are reliable, representative, and transparent," according to the filing.

The story is developing.

