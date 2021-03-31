fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
314.32
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.00
330.72
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.00
394.69
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
136.21
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
157.61
+ 0%

Tesla Team Identified And Fixed A Bug In Open Source Crypto Processor

byCatherine Ross
March 31, 2021 8:01 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Tesla Team Identified And Fixed A Bug In Open Source Crypto Processor

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has made a contribution to an open-source Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) software contribution.

What Happened: The electric vehicle automaker identified a bug in payment processor BTCPay security on the company’s GitHub page.

According to BTCPay’s founder Nicolas Dorier, Tesla’s team pointed out a critical flaw impacting users of Docker Deployment and other minor issues last week. It also helped them fix it.

Tesla’s security team is “now helping us to improve our process for security related disclosure,” said Dorier to CoinDesk.

BTCPay’s team thanked Elon Musk’s company for the contribution, “We want to thank @teslamotors for filing a responsible disclosure, helping us with remediation, and handling the situation professionally.” 

Why It Matters: Tesla has been amplifying its presence on the crypto scene.

After the company acquired $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin in February, it also started accepting the leading cryptocurrency for Tesla in the US. 

Elon Musk noted that Bitcoin received from Tesla’s purchases will not be converted to fiat.

Related Stories 

Should you Buy a Tesla with BTC?

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech Markets Tech Media

Related Articles

There's Absolutely A Case For Every Balance Sheet To Have Bitcoin On It, Square CFO Believes

Amrita Ahuja, CFO of Square Inc (NASDAQ: SQ), thinks Bitcoin could be an essential part of a company’s balance sheet, based on her recent comments to Fortune.< read more

Micro Bitcoin Futures To Be Launched On CME Derivatives Exchange In May

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME), one of the largest derivatives exchanges in the world, said it would launch Micro Bitcoin futures contracts on its platform later this year. read more

Dapper Labs, Startup Behind NBA Top Shot, Raises $305M With Investment From Michael Jordan, Ashton Kutcher, Will Smith

Canadian blockchain startup Dapper Labs has raised $305 million in private funding, bringing the entire company's evaluation to $2.6 billion. What Happened: The most recent funding round, led by Coatue Management, also included several NBA superstars like Michael Jordan and Kevin Durant. read more

Burritos or Bitcoin? Chipotle Asks Fans To Pick One During Promotion

Which would you prefer: $100,000 in burritos or $100,000 in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)? Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.(NYSE: CMG) is making this unlikely choice available in its National Burrito Day contest scheduled for April 1. read more