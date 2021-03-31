fbpx
Professional Fighters League Launches Digital Fan Token With Chiliz

byRenato Capelj
March 31, 2021 10:46 am
In partnership with Chiliz, the Professional Fighters League announced it will launch Fan Token, a collectible digital asset, to increase engagement.

What Happened: PFL delivers a differentiated experience to over 450 million fans who are underserved in the fast-growing sport of MMA.

In late October, PFL announced a partnership with blockchain company Socios on digital assets that would provide fans with engagement opportunities, such as voting rights and the ability to earn rewards.

As of March 31, the Fan Token, listed under $PFL and minted on the Chiliz blockchain, will enable owners access to voting rights in polls, VIP rewards, exclusive league and sponsor promotions, AR-enabled features, chat forums, games, and competitions on Chiliz’ fan engagement and rewards mobile app Socios.com.

“As the first U.S.-based league to offer Fan Tokens and the sports league that continues to innovate with new technology, we’re excited to launch Fan Tokens with Socios.com and provide the 550 million MMA fans worldwide with engagement opportunities with the PFL, our fighters, and the action during our 2021 season,” PFL CEO Peter Murray said.

The token will be priced at $2 and, as soon as April 9, holders will be able to vote on fight cards.

Why It Matters: In a statement to Benzinga, Murray said the token gives fans a return on investment.   

“Fans have an opportunity to get an ROI on their passion and support for the PFL, the league, for our fighters, the events, and the season-long journey.”

Further, the ability for $PFL holders to participate in polls, giveaways and new product drops on Socios.com is a clear indication of PFL’s commitment to a differentiated, value-added experience, he said. 

Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Chiliz and Socios.com said: “The PFL are renowned as the most innovative sports league in the world and they’ve just doubled down on that reputation by launching Fan Tokens to increase engagement with their rapidly growing global following.”

