Is Now The Time To Buy Holo, Harmony, Or Enjin Coin Cryptocurrencies?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
March 15, 2021 2:48 am
A variety of factors led to Holo (CRYPTO: HOT), Harmony (CRYPTO: ONE), and Enjin Coin (CRYPTO: ENJ) coins soaring in the early hours of Monday at press time. Here is the latest on these cryptocurrencies.

HOT: The cryptocurrency that underpins Holochain, a peer-to-peer platform for developers to build decentralized applications, soared 109.47% over 24 hours to press time at $0.009552. The coin has returned 200.61% over a seven-day trailing period.

Holochain launched an app called Elemental chat, which runs on HoloPorts. The project is also planning to enable web users to log into the application through HoloPort, Cointelegraph reported last month. They are now planning to redeploy the app.

HOT has soared nearly 1,513% since the year began, while the apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has risen 104.75%. BTC traded 3.07% lower at $59,332.96.

ONE: On the top of on Stocktwits.com’s list of the Top 10 trending streams, ONE traded 80.04% higher at $0.104 at press time. The coin has soared 175.71% on a seven-day trailing basis. ONE touched its all-time high of $0.1077 on Monday. Harmony is a decentralized application-centric platform. The network has the goal to add to the working of dApps by focusing on random state sharding, which implies splitting the entire state of the network across node operators and across shards. Harmony expects to introduce cross-shard contracts and cross-chain infrastructure by the end of this year.

ONE has skyrocketed 2,351.67% on a year-to-date basis. 

ENJ: The token for Enjin, an Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)-backed value coin that gets locked in non-fungible tokens traded 35.24% higher at $2.66 at press-time. ENJ returned 56.93% on a seven-day trailing basis. The token reached its all-time high of $2.81 on Monday. The cryptocurrency was among the most discussed tickers on Stocktwits.com as well, indicating high interest from social media users. Earlier in the month, ENJ soared 39% on a single day after attracting similar momentum from social media users who decried ETH dragging its feet over proposed fee reform. The token’s listing on Huobi was announced on Monday along with a 43,000 ENJ reward for depositors by the protocol. 

ENJ has soared 1,855.88% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, ETH has returned 149.82%. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap traded 2.63% lower at $1,835.58 at press time.

