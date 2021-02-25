Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bitcoin Uses More Electricity Than Any Method Known To Mankind, Says Bill Gates

Benzinga Staff  
February 25, 2021 5:40am   Comments
Share:
Bitcoin Uses More Electricity Than Any Method Known To Mankind, Says Bill Gates

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) founder Bill Gates is concerned about Bitcoin’s impact on climate change.

What Happened: “Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) uses more electricity per transaction than any other method known to mankind,” Gates told CNBC’s Andrew Sorkin in a live-streamed Clubhouse session on Wednesday.

Researchers at Cambridge have found that by consuming over 121.36 terawatt-hours (TWh) a year, BTC electricity consumption is more than the whole of Argentina.

In fact, some critics have argued that when an electric car company like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin, it unwittingly may have undermined its environmental image.

Why It Matters: Gates went on to tell Sorkin that there was a more efficient way of doing digital currency that wouldn’t require such high usage of electricity. Gates seemed to hint that a digital currency might be in the works at his foundation.

“There are other ways of doing digital currency that our foundation is involved with which are done in local currency,” he said.

“The transactions are not secret, they’re reversible. You can’t use it for ransom or things like that, and yet the transaction fees are so low that it's empowering the poorest.”

What Else: While the energy requirements to mine and produce Bitcoin are still considerably high, cryptocurrency analytics firm Arcane Research finds that Bitcoin contributes to only 2.3% of digital tech emissions.

Image: World Economic Forum via Wikicommons

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles ($BTC)

Crypto Exchange Asks Customers To Return Bitcoin After Selling It At 88% Discount
Tesla's Swoon: Is Bitcoin The Tail Wagging The Dog?
Square CFO Says Bitcoin 'Is Aligned With Our Purpose' Of Economic Empowerment
Charlie Munger Talks Bitcoin, SPACs And GameStop Mania: 'It Must End Badly, But I Don't Know When'
Exclusive: Grayscale CEO 'Wouldn't Rule Out' Future Bitcoin ETF Launch In US
Elon Musk's Tweet About Dogecoin Sends Price Up 10% In 30 Minutes Again
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bill Gates Bitcoin CNBCCryptocurrency Fintech News Markets Tech Best of Benzinga