Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ElonCoin? Musk Says He Could Launch His Own Crypto But 'Only If Necessary'
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 16, 2021 2:02am   Comments
Share:
ElonCoin? Musk Says He Could Launch His Own Crypto But 'Only If Necessary'

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said he could launch his own cryptocurrency but would only do so if necessary.

What Happened: The entrepreneur was responding to a tweet that suggested that he offer a new coin named after himself to non-major Dogecoin (DOGE) holders to void their wallets.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said the move was necessary and also had a name suggestion for a Musk-developed coin.

Why it Matters: Musk is asking major holders of DOGE to “sell most of their coins.” He is of the view that “too much concentration is the only real issue.”

Musk had agreed previously that the concentration was “disturbing” when a Twitter user pointed out that one single wallet holds 28% of all existing DOGE.

Price Action: DOGE traded 10.06% higher at $0.058 at press time. Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.64% higher at $48,848.54. Tesla shares closed 0.55% higher at $816.12 on Friday and gained nearly 0.2% in the after-hours session.

Benzinga’s Take: Musk has called upon DOGE Whales to void their wallets, and it seems if they do not comply with his request, the scenario for the Tesla executive to launch his own coin could arrive. Given Musk’s background and how he started his entrepreneurship journey by co-founding X.com, it would not an unusual move.

Musk has the necessary payments background to put his money where his mouth is. He possesses the social and financial clout to make an ElonCoin into reality, and given his interest in cryptocurrencies of late, that might just happen.

Photo courtesy: Forbes via Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA + $BTC)

Why Apple Getting Increasingly Serious About Making Cars? 'Transportation' Dwarfs 'Smartphone' Market, Says Munster
Why Sos, Canaan, Ebang, Riot Blockchain, Marathon Patent Stocks Are Surging Today
What Is The Graph?
Tesla Could Use Its Indian Factory As An Export Base, Analyst Says
Bitcoin Crosses $50,000 For The First Time Ever
These 6 Cryptocurrencies Posted Over 100% Gains Last Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Changpeng Zhao dogecoin Elon MuskCryptocurrency Fintech News Events Markets Best of Benzinga