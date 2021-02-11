Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mogo Acquires 20% Stake In Coinsquare For $56.4M
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2021 10:45am   Comments
Share:
  • Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) inked an agreement to acquire a 19.99% stake in Canada’s digital asset trading platform Coinsquare Ltd for $56.4 million.
  • The agreement includes an additional acquisition right of a 20% stake in Coinsquare through purchases of shares from current shareholders for a consideration based on pre-money valuation ranging between $250 million and $350 million.
  • The investment builds on a multi-year relationship between the two companies as Coinsquare is the trading platform for Mogo’s bitcoin trading service MogoCrypto.
  • Mogo will appoint one nominee to Coinsquare’s board, which may increase to two nominees. Coinsquare will be allowed to appoint one nominee to the Mogo’s board.
  • The agreement is expected to close by the first quarter of 2021.
  • Mogo recently posted a robust bitcoin transaction volume in January. The company had declared preliminary corporate investment plans of up to $1.5 million in bitcoin with further investment plans in 2021 upon the monetization of its $17 million investment portfolio.
  • Price action: MOGO shares are up 5.2% at $9.54 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MOGO)

92 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
70 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
105 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Bristol-Myers Squibb Profit Beats Estimates
Mogo Posts Robust Bitcoin Transaction Volume In January
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BitcoinCryptocurrency M&A News Small Cap Markets Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com