Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elon Musk Says Silk Road Founder Ross Ulbricht's Sentence Seems A 'Bit High'
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 11, 2021 12:50am   Comments
Share:
Elon Musk Says Silk Road Founder Ross Ulbricht's Sentence Seems A 'Bit High'

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, responding to a comment on social media, said that the punishment handed down to convicted darknet market operator Ross Ulbricht seemed a “bit high.”

What Happened: Ulbricht is serving a double life sentence for his role in creating the infamous Silk Road marketplace on the dark web that accepted Bitcoin (BTC) for payments.

Musk was asked a question by a user on Twitter Inc’s (NASDAQ: TWTR) platform on freeing Ulbricht. 

Why It Matters: It is thought that Silk Road generated commissions to the extent of almost 600,000 bitcoins during its operational years before it was shut down by authorities in 2013. In today’s dollars that would be worth nearly 26.86 billion.

Former President Donald Trump was said to be considering a pardon for Ulbricht, but ultimately he did not receive one, according to CoinDesk.

Trump did however pardon Ken Kurson, a former board member of Ripple, who was reportedly arrested in October on charges related to cyberstalking of his spouse. 

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 5.26% lower at $804.82 on Wednesday and gained almost 0.6% in the after-hours session. BTC traded 2.08% lower at $44,765.59 at press time.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA + $BTC)

Elon Musk Wants To Build A Rocket-Powered Tesla Roadster That Can Hover 'Without Killing People'
Dogecoin Co-Founder Says He Can't 'Comprehend' Calls For The Joke Crypto He Created In 3 Hours To Hit $1
Why Sos Shares Skyrocketed 81% Today
Not Just Bitcoin, Paypal's Vision Involves Central Bank Digital Currencies Too: What You Need To Know
India Prepares Bill To Ban Cryptocurrency
SEC Commissioner Peirce Thinks It's Time For Bitcoin ETP
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bitcoin Darknet Elon Musk Ross UlbrichtCryptocurrency News Events Markets Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com