Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bitcoin Breaks $46,000 Minutes After Surpassing $45,000 For The First Time In History
Catherine Ross  
 
February 08, 2021 6:12pm   Comments
Share:
Bitcoin Breaks $46,000 Minutes After Surpassing $45,000 For The First Time In History

Bitcoin (BTC) has surpassed the $46,000 mark minutes after it broke $45,000.

What Happened: The leading cryptocurrency has had a record-breaking day, surpassing the $44,000 levels earlier today, rising to $45,000 and then to $46,000 in a matter of minutes.

The current BTC price spike follows the news about Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) buying $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin, according to its SEC filing.

What Else: A data platform CoinMarketCap (CMC) has announced today it had “experienced an all-time high in traffic.”

“On CoinMarketCap, almost all of the top ten ranked cryptocurrencies are up as well (with the exception of XRP), which shows that sometimes, altcoin prices tend to correlate (at least temporarily) with large Bitcoin movements in either direction.”

The surprising part is that the majority of users were not interested in Bitcoin.

“During the Bitcoin price increase today, we actually saw higher traffic on DOGE's coin page than on Bitcoin's,” a CMC spokesperson added.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GBTC)

As Elon Musk Sparks Crypto Interest, Scammers Target Newbies To Make Quick Profit
Dogecoin, Who? — These Cryptos Outperformed The Elon Musk Pet Last Week
Elon Musk Says Dogecoin's High Supply Relative To Bitcoin Can Actually Be An Advantage
Why Cardano Cryptocurrency Has Skyrocketed 93% This Week
Bitcoin Reclaims $40K Mark, Moving Closer To All-Time High
Elon Musk's Dogecoin Tweets Worry Crypto Community — Situation 'Seriously Damaging'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bitcoin dogecoin Elon MuskCryptocurrency Markets Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com