Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lawmaker From Japan's Ruling Party Wants Country To Issue Digital Currency
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 11, 2020 10:11am   Comments
Share:
Lawmaker From Japan's Ruling Party Wants Country To Issue Digital Currency

Japan should create its own digital currency in the next two to three years, according to Liberal Democratic Party Lawmaker Kozo Yamamoto.

A Japanese Cryptocurrency: 'The Sooner The Better'

Yamamoto wants Japan to create its own digital yen currency.

“The sooner the better. We’ll draft proposals to be included in the government’s policy guidelines, and hopefully make it happen in two-to-three years,” he told Reuters.

A group of lawmakers led by former Economy Minister Akira Amari has also made similar proposals. The group expressed the need to create a digital yen to counter regional rival China’s attempt to issue its own brand of cryptocurrency.

China's Cryptocurrency Push

China’s President Xi Jinping has prioritized the digital yuan as a prime innovation goal.

In October 2019, Xi announced his intentions at a Politburo Committee session. 

“We must take blockchain as an important breakthrough for independent innovation of core technologies, clarify the main directions, increase investment, focus on a number of key technologies, and accelerate the development of blockchain and industrial innovation.”

The comments by Xi prompted the enactment of a framework for the creation of the digital yuan.  

The new currency is now ready for a trial

Japan, as well as other countries, want to counter the effect of China’s digital currency moves.

Norihiro Nakayama, LDP member and Japanese vice minister for foreign affairs said: “China is moving toward issuing digital yuan, so we’d like to propose measures to counter such attempts.”

Facebook Inc.’s (NASDAQ: FB) Libra digital currency is also driving countries into developing their own digital currencies.

Posted-In: Japan ReutersCryptocurrency News Markets Media Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 11, 2020
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Tues., Feb. 11, 2020: DISH, HAS, SHOP, CODX, FB
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Billionaire Peter Thiel Sells A Majority Of His Remaining Facebook Stake
The Year Of Retail Reinvention? Walmart, Target, Other Retailers Prepare To Report Earnings
Tech Companies Who Have Superpowers To Change Their Industry- And The World
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga