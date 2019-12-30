Here's How Much Investing $100 In Nvidia Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

Investors who owned stocks in the 2010s generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return for the decade was 250.5%. But there’s no question some big-name stocks did much better than others along the way.

Nvidia's Big Decade

One of the top performers of the decade was semiconductor stock NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA).

Nvidia produces graphics and video processors for gaming PCs, workstations, gaming consoles, servers and other applications. The rise of data centers, online and mobile gaming and even cryptocurrency mining created a boom in demand for Nvidia’s high-end chips throughout the 2010s.

Incredibly, Nvidia shares started the 2010s trading at around $18.50 and stumbled out of the gate. The stock hit its low point of the decade at $7.97 in late 2010. In fact, Nvidia was still trading below $20 as late as mid-2015 before the stock caught fire and exploded higher to close out the decade. By late 2016, Nvidia had surpassed the $100 level, and it hit $200 in late 2017.

Nvidia hit its high water mark for the 2010s at $291.33 in late 2018 before cooling a bit in 2019. Regardless, the popular semi stock was without a doubt one of the best investments of the decade.

In fact, $100 worth of Nvidia stock in 2010 would be worth more than $1,420 today.

2020 And Beyond

Looking ahead, analysts expect more consolidation from Nvidia in 2020. The average price target among the 34 analysts covering the stock is just $240, suggesting only 1.3% upside from current levels.

Related Links:

10 Worst Performing S&P 500 Stocks Of 2019

10 Best Performing S&P 500 Stocks Of 2019