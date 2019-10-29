'Expedia For Mortgages': Simplist Uses Proprietary Technology To Simplify Home Lending Process

Chris de la Motte, co-founder and president at Simplist, spoke with Benzinga about improving affordability and funding access in the mortgage lending space.

Background

Launched in 2018, the New York fintech is a modern mortgage marketplace for the next generation of homeowners.

Backed by a team of real estate and finance leaders, Simplist serves all borrowers, including those whose financial profiles are considered to be more complex.

Recent Developments

After partnering with 25 lending institutions and raising over $3 million in seed funding, Simplist launched its platform in Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Connecticut and Colorado.

Simplists allows borrowers the ability to buy new homes, obtain pre-approvals or refinance their existing mortgage at a lower rate, all within the platform.

In a four-step process, customers can obtain loan options, sign and upload documentation, run appraisals and get full approval in as little as 48 hours.

For help with the approval, documentation and closing process, loan experts are available.

“Some people go through the entire process without speaking to anyone. Other customers want more guidance and information, so they are able to schedule a call with us,” de la Motte said.

‘Free To Use’

Simplist is renumerated by lenders, not customers, Simplist's co-founder said.

Beyond closing costs, appraisal fees, transfer taxes and other mortgage processing fees, the Simplist platform is free to use, he said.

“We get paid by our lenders, which see tremendous value in us being a sourcing channel for them. Thanks to our site, they may now be connected with a borrower who would have never walked into their bank or office, because they didn't know that they existed.”

Going Forward

“Our goal is to help as many people as possible achieve their version of the American dream, which — for a lot of people — is to own a home.”

Simplist’s pipeline of borrowers and varied lenders is growing on a daily basis. The firm plans to leverage its growing network of regional and national lenders to provide credit-worthy customers unique opportunities beyond standard home loan purchases.

